Battlefield 2042 Update Nerfs One of the Game’s Best Guns

A new Battlefield 2042 update is releasing tomorrow via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and PS5. Ahead of the release of the update, DICE has revealed the update’s patch notes, which in turn reveal that one of the game’s best guns has been nerfed. How substantial this nerf is, remains to be seen. That said, those using the PP-29 will like to know that the vertical recoil is being increased. Why? Well, according to DICE, it’s to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range. In other words, it shouldn’t be as good from distance as it is.

In addition to this, the bullet spread has been reduced on all weapons, bar shotguns. According to DICE, “this should result in better accuracy during gameplay.” Below, you can continue to read more about the various changes being made to the game’s primary and vehicle weapons:

MD540 Nightbird Mounted 20mm Cannons – we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage. Reduced Blast Radius size from 3 to 2. Reduced Inner Blast Radius damage from 1.5 to 0.75.

KA-520 Super Hokum – 30mm Cannon (side mount) – we are reducing overall damage and range at which bullets do full damage, while increasing the overall bullet spread. Reduced Blast Radius from 2 to 1.6. Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 14. Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts 18 to 15. Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 200 to 180. Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance from 8 to 6. Increased bullet range and spread.



AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum – 30mm Cannon – we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage. Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 18. Increased the Damage Fall Off for enemies that are further away from the bullet impact center.



We reduced the overall damage of the Minigun for all Land Vehicles, alongside bullet damage drop off now starting earlier. Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts from 18 to 13. Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 60 to 40. Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance to 6



Battlefield 2042 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As noted, this update is scheduled to go live tomorrow.