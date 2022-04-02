Battlefield 2042 Update Will Redesign Some Maps

A new update for Battlefield 2042 will apparently fix some of the game’s fundamental issues. Battlefield 2042 was slammed by critics and fans upon release due to the fact that it was plagued with bugs and other issues. While that’s certainly a problem, a lot of games that ship in this condition have something worthwhile under the surface. Sadly, Battlefield 2042 was a mess even at a foundational level, largely thanks to its poor map design. The maps were far too big, far too open, and overpopulated with vehicles, which was rather disappointing given the series had historically featured amazing maps that balanced all of these things with ease.

For some, it didn’t matter if all of the bugs got fixed, because the maps remained, but DICE has confirmed they will be changing some of the maps in Battlefield 2042. Renewal and Kaleidoscope will be updated in season one, while the rest of the launch maps will get updates in season two. Objectives will be moved to reduce gaps, more cover is being added and terrains will be adjusted to break lines of sight, and there will be better paths to objectives so players aren’t wandering aimlessly. Similarly, objectives will be given more of a purpose with B1 on Kaleidoscope being turned into a barbed-wired military outpost. In 128-player modes, attack vehicles in all categories will only have 2 available units at a time and the cooldowns for attack vehicles and helicopters will be increased in the next update. You can see some of the changes in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

EA will also be monitoring feedback and examining the role things like specialists play in Battlefield 2042. These are the most significant changes to be made to Battlefield 2042 and may instill some hope in the game’s future. The next Battlefield 2042 update is expected to have hundreds of fixes. Many saw it as a lost cause, given the game would have to be changed at its core to be saved. It seems that DICE may actually be willing to make that happen, which is rather surprising given the effort and money that may require. It could pay off though, as it could restore some confidence in the beloved franchise. Whether or not this all works out in the way DICE is probably hoping for remains to be see, but it is wonderful to see.

Are these changes enough to make you consider returning to Battlefield 2042? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.