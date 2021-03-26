Battlefield 6 Developer Trolls Latest Leak

✖

Battlefield 6 developer DICE still hasn't commented much on the release of this year's forthcoming installment, but the studio apparently is willing to troll those who are looking to leak new details about the project. And while the way that DICE has chosen to poke fun at some rumors regarding Battlefield 6 might be a bit odd, it

Over on Twitter today, one user provided a string of bullet point details that indicate what players can expect from Battlefield 6. Most of the details were related to things that we have seen from the series in the past, but it immediately got quite a bit of traction via retweets from those on Twitter. Eventually, those over at DICE ended up seeing the post and decided to respond to it. However, rather than responding in any sort of "typical" manner, the studio instead just chose to talk about spaghetti. Yes, you read that correctly.

#Spaghetti - noodley

- slippy

- good with sauce

- good with garlic bread

- is spaghetti

- can be used as decoration

- always available *also available as pasta https://t.co/bOVsdO1Unw pic.twitter.com/hUfZRsrYnZ — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 26, 2021

The official Battlefield account ended up sharing the original tweet in question and copied its format. Rather than listing a number of details about Battlefield 6, though, the account chose to talk about the qualities of spaghetti. The trolling response even came with an image that featured the word "spaghetti" stylized with the Battlefield font. In my own estimation, it was a good way to poke fun at the latest round of rumors for Battlefield 6 without having to respond to them directly.

As for when DICE could talk more about Battlefield 6 in a legitimate capacity? It seems like this summer will be the time in which the studio shares more. That being said, perhaps we won't even have to wait that long. Within the past few weeks, EA has said that the alpha phase for Battlefield 6's multiplayer will be happening earlier than ever before. As such, we could start to see and hear more of the game in an official manner sooner than we might expect.

There's still very little that we know about Battlefield 6, but the game is planned to release later this year and should come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Spaghetti, on the other hand, can be purchased in your local grocery store right this moment.