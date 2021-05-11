Battlefield 6 Release Window Announced by EA

✖

Electronic Arts and DICE have always made clear that Battlefield 6, which is the upcoming installment in the ongoing first-person shooter franchise, was poised to release later on in 2021. Up until this point, however, no specific windows for release had been given by EA other than this late 2021 window. Well, that has fortunately now changed as the publisher has now given us a better idea of when to expect the title to launch.

Disclosed in a financial document that laid out EA's plans for its current fiscal year, Battlefield 6 was mentioned to be on track for a release in the company's third quarter. To be more specific, this means that the game is scheduled to launch at an undetermined date between October 2021 and December 2021. At this point in time, however, EA hasn't given a clearer window other than this three-month period.

The reveal of this release window for Battlefield 6 isn't all that shocking as it was always expected that the game would arrive within this span of time. Still, this is the first time that EA itself has committed to any particular window for the game's launch outside of simply indicating that it would arrive later on in 2021.

As for when Battlefield 6 itself is going to be revealed, well, that's a whole different question. DICE and EA teased yesterday that the next installment in the long-running series won't be unveiled until June. However, EA also revealed today that it is planning to hold its annual EA Play presentation later than normal this year on July 22. So if Battlefield 6 is going to be revealed next month, the jury's still out when it comes to where such an announcement will transpire. With EA itself skipping out on E3 2021, it may just opt to drop the reveal trailer for the title at a random time within the month.

Until we end up learning more, the one thing you can absolutely expect from Battlefield 6 is that it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can also keep up with all of our future coverage on the game right here to stay in the loop over the coming weeks.