Battlefield 6 Reveal Officially Announced for June

At long last, the questions, rumors, and various reports can come to an end. Electronic Arts and DICE announced formally this afternoon when it plans to reveal Battlefield 6. And although we were led to believe only a few hours ago that such an event might transpire this week, sadly, it looks as though we'll have to wait a bit longer than anticipated.

Shared via the official Battlefield Twitter account, it was teased that the first look at Battlefield 6 will transpire next month in June. DICE made this announcement in a rather cheeky way by saying that "June" is a word that rhymes with "soon". While it wasn't explicitly stated that this is when Battlefield 6 is going to be unveiled, the implication is very much that we shouldn't expect to see the game until that time.

Words that rhyme with Soon: June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

As for why DICE felt the need to share this information today? Well, the massive amount of leaks and various reports likely contributed to the announcement. Over the past week, a number of different timetables have come about in regards to when Battlefield 6 might be announced. While some said that the game might not be shown off until late May, others asserted that it wouldn't happen until June.

This whole situation became even more nebulous this morning when a musical group that is seemingly involved with Battlefield 6 publicly announced that its music would appear in a video game trailer that is poised to be released this week. Based on previous leaks, many immediately assumed that this meant the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer would land within the next few days. Obviously, though, this is no longer accurate.

It remains to be seen how much DICE and EA will have to share about Battlefield 6 next month, but we should start to learn more about when the title is actually going to launch. For now, all we know for certain is that it's set to drop later on in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

So are you excited to finally get a look at Battlefield 6 next month? And what are you wanting to see from the series this time around? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.