Battlefield 2042 Update 5.2.1 Goes Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Electronic Arts and developer DICE have today released a new update for Battlefield 2042 across all platforms. Currently, the latest entry in the long-running Battlefield franchise is in the midst of Season 5, with Season 6 slated to kick off later this fall. And while it remains to be seen what all Season 6 will bring with it to Battlefield 2042, a new update has now gone live with a handful of small tweaks.

As of this moment, update version 5.2.1 for Battlefield 2042 is available to download. Compared to previous patches that have been released for the multiplayer shooter, today's update is much tinier in scope and looks to merely bring a couple of quality-of-life improvements to the game. Specifically, DICE has overhauled a variety of gameplay features while also fixing the behaviors of AI solders that are seen in the game. One fix applied to Hazard Zone has also been included in this patch as well.

Moving forward, DICE also outlined today what it's calling Battlefield 2042: Redux. Set to begin at the end of August, Redux will "give players the opportunity to re-engage and reap weekly rewards." Some of these rewards in question will include skins for weapons, vehicles, and characters. Alongside these goodies, DICE is planning to update some of the various game modes and maps found in BF2042 to give them a bit of a different spin.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's Battlefield 2042 update attached down below.

CHANGELOG

AI Soldiers

AI Soldiers will no longer stand mindlessly firing at Irish' Fortification System, because well, they have intelligence, right?

Gameplay Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in the Underbarrel Smoke Grenade dissipating too quickly within certain weather conditions.

Improved scenarios that resulted in players receiving explosive damage through walls.

Fixed an exploit that caused players to keep downed players in a Being Revived state.

Lowered Dozer's Shield Bash Range by 16%.

Reduced Horizontal Recoil Pull on the K30.

Hazard Zone