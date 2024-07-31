New Battlefield Game Touted as One of EA’s Most Ambitious Projects Ever

Electronic Arts has said that the next game in its beloved Battlefield franchise is one of the “most ambitious” that the publisher has ever worked on. In recent years, EA hasn’t been secretive that it’s doubling down on the Battlefield series. Following the initially lackluster performance of Battlefield 2042, EA went on to tap Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella to helm the franchise moving forward. From here, it spun up four different studios top work on the future of Battlefield. And while it’s still not known what the next game in the series will be, those in charge at EA are quite high on it.

In the wake of EA’s latest earnings being revealed, company CEO Andrew Wilson briefly touched on what’s next for Battlefield. Wilson said that the community surrounding Battlefield 2042 has been quite “passionate” in the wake of Season 7 recently ending. In turn, Wilson said that this passion is fueling the teams that are working on the Battlefield franchise and explained that the next entry in the saga is perhaps the biggest ever.

“The community is energized by what our teams are doing and excited for what comes next,” Wilson said. “This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history. We have brought together the very best team, coupled with the resources and technology they need, to deliver an epic Battlefield experience.”

Within recent months, developer DICE announced that it would be bringing an end to its ongoing development of Battlefield 2042. As such, Season 7 is the final one that the game will receive, although future content drops will still be happening. As a result, DICE is placing the majority of its attention now on the next Battlefield game, which is still shrouded in mystery.

Based on recent happenings at EA and DICE, it seems likely that the follow-up to Battlefield 2042 could be revealed at some point in 2025. While there’s no guarantee of this, the cards are beginning to line up for a formal game announcement, at the very least. Whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen, but it’s worth keeping in mind as we move forward.