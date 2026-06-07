DOOM: The Dark Ages DLC Trailer Freezes Over Hell, Includes Release Date

id Software has been consistently teasing the DOOM: The Dark Ages expansion it has been working on since the base game’s release in May 2025. The team has finally shown this DLC at the Xbox Games Showcase. DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations, as it is called, freezes over hell and is coming out rather soon for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

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DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations Is Out Soon

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Revelations is being released on July 7th and is part of the game’s existing Premium Edition or $19.99 for those who don’t own the fancier edition. The trailer was a little vague, but the official description says that the Slayer has been “wounded and betrayed” and “thrust into a merciless purgatory only escapable by confronting haunting truths and forging new strength with the help of a mysterious ally.” Some parts of this purgatorial space are quite cold, too, yielding a different batch of environments compared to what players usually see in a DOOM game.

The Chain Spear is seemingly the biggest new addition, since it lets players hit back green projectiles, deflect enemy fire, and grapple onto foes. id noted it will offer a “uniquely satisfying combat system that rewards mastery with a potent combination of power and mobility.” Such movement can be seen in the trailer, and appears to make this more grounded DOOM entry a bit faster (and a little like Eternal). The trailer also showed a fair bit of new demons players can use this tool on, as well as some returning baddies like the dreaded Arch-vile.

This DLC will come alongside the free Ripatorium 3.0 update, the mode added after launch that gives players a customizable arena to spar in. It will add “deeper customization, improved pass code generation, and personal preset options to the game’s customizable arena challenge mode.” Revelations owners get three more maps, demons, and fully upgraded new weapons to use in the Ripatorium once they clear the DLC.

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