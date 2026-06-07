Halo: Campaign Evolved Release Date Announced in New Action-Packed Trailer

Halo: Campaign Evolved was previously slated for the summer. And since the season is passing by, the game, bar some delay, was bound to come out sooner rather than later. Now we know exactly when that “sooner” date is, thanks to a recent trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase.

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Halo: Campaign Evolved is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 28th for $49.99. The $69.99 Premium Edition gives access to players on July 23rd and includes a digital art book, short story, and manual, as well as the pre-order bonus (two gun skins and two character skins) and the Alpha Halo Armory pack, which comes with five Master Chief skins and six weapon skins. PC Game Pass and Ultimate subscribers will get access to Campaign Evolved on the first day.

The trailer is an action-packed montage of familiar moments seen in the 2001 original (and the 2011 remake) narrated by Sergeant Major Avery Junior Johnson, as well as scenes exclusive to Campaign Evolved.

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