A Brief Look Into the History of the Battlefield Franchise

With all of the excitement surrounding the upcoming Battlefield V game, many newcomers might be coming into the franchise for the first time. This entire series went through major ups and downs since it first made its debut back in 2002, including different hands becoming a part of the process. We’ve also seen some … interesting takes on the franchise as a whole. Some were hits and some were misses (looking at you Hardline). But to get you all caught up on what you may have missed, or to simply revisit the series as a hole in a more humorous way, we present to you a Battlefield Fast Facts video!

The video comes from a channel (Lore in a Minute) that I share quite a bit. Mostly because they are absolutely hilarious, but don’t skimp out on the facts either. Plus, they’re only a minute long! You can’t go wrong with that!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a place where you can’t watch the video above? No worries, the team has provided a full transcript below:

“In 1992, Johan Perrson and Patrick Soderlund began work on a new game engine specializing in virtual environments. Over several smaller racing titles, they refined their Refraction Engine and soon created their own IP, the alternate history shooter, Codename Eagle. While most late 90’s shooters involved running through corridors Codename Eagle featured huge maps with functioning tanks and planes. Despite terrible AI in single player, Team Deathmatch made the game a cult hit.

Swedish developer Digital Illusions, or DICE, happily absorbed the 18-man studio who brought along their new World War II shooter. With DICE, they upped the team to 25 and publisher EA provided invaluable game testing. Expansive maps, numerous simultaneous players, and a publisher who could advertise made Battlefield 1942 a hit. DICE impressed fans further when they embraced modding for Battlefield 2.”

“But a few titles later, the franchise needed something new. The Refraction Engine was dated. Electronic Arts purchased DICE’s shares, giving DICE the resources to develop the Frostbite engine. With Frostbite, the franchise now had destructible environments and improved graphics and sound for Battlefield: Bad Company.

Through highs and lows, it’s clear gamers love Battlefield. At least that’s what EA’s counting on because 13 million just played Battlefield 1’s open beta and they’re churning out a game every holiday season. Let’s just hope they stay away from Hardline and stick to Bad Company in the future.”

We’ll be learning more about the latest in the FPS franchise in the coming weeks, with EA Play kicking off the grand event! Battlefield V will be releasing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on October 19th.

Like talking FPS and other gaming goodness? Feel free to follow the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

H/T DFTG