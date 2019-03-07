Battlefield V Battle Royale Coming Soon (Finally)

When DICE first revealed Battlefield V, they shared a first look at an intense looking battle royale experience called Firestorm but unfortunately, it wasn’t available at launch. It looks like the team might finally be gearing up to release their take on battle royale, at least according to one fan’s find.

Spotted by Reddit user ‘FirexStudio‘, the “Play Firestorm” can be seen listed as a Daily Order challenge. Could this be a teaser, or was it a misshap? We don’t really know, but we do know that DICE mentioned that they were hoping for a Spring / Summer release for the battle royale take, though if they’re already teasing Firestorm, it looks like it could be coming sooner on that timeline spectrum.

Some popular battle royale games out there can house up to 100 players. Firestorm will offer 64-player support with more of a focus on the immersive setting while staying true to the Battlefield WWII aesthetic. With teams of 16, it will be an interesting experience for those aching for a new battle royale title though an actual release date would be lovely.

Are you excited to see DICE’s take on battle royale, or did they wait to long to implement it now that Call of Duty Blackout is doing so well in addition to the recently launched Apex Legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Battlefield V is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

