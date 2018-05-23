Battlefield V Confirms World War II Setting, First Details

The Battlefield 5 live reveal is underway, and we’re watching for all the details just like you. But one thing that DICE has confirmed after so many teases this week, the developer has confirmed that the game will be coming to World War II.

During the livestream, Trevor Noah from The Daily Show spoke with the three producers of the series, confirming its new location. But it won’t be like your typical World War II game, as the team has promised that it will be “a unique take” on World War II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grand Operations will make their debut within the game, a variation of Operations that promises to wrap around the World War II story. DICE has also confirmed that the single player War Stories will also return, in the form of anthologies. So it’ll be a similar format to what we saw in the 2016 release Battlefield 1. A new co-op mode called Combined Arms will also be included.

First pieces of concept art for the game were shown during the presentation, showing off the sheer scope of detail that DICE is going for. This includes battling enemy soldiers in German, as well as what appears to be a run-through across many ruins.

As far as when we’re going to see more of Grand Operations in action, DICE has confirmed that the game will have major presence at the EA Play event in Hollywood, which will take place before the Electronic Entertainment Expo. There’s also a good chance we’ll see more of Combined Arms and War Stories during EA’s press conference as well.

The live stream is still ongoing and we’re getting all sorts of details from the reveal. But thus far, it sounds like DICE is just as devoted going into World War II with Battlefield V as it was with taking on World War I in Battlefield 1. That could mean a huge repeat success when the game releases later this year.

We’ll provide more details on the game over the course of the live stream and post a trailer as soon as it becomes available!

Battlefield V will release on October 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.