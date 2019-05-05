Battlefield V Datamines Hint at 5v5 Modes and Other Features

Battlefield V has been expanding since its release with a new battle royale mode and other features, and if a list of datamined files is to be believed, there’s a lot more on the way. EA DICE has spoken about what its plans are in the past, though datamines like the ones outlined here tend to look beyond what’s already been announced. Among the features included in the datamined files are various guns and equipment from different factions and new game modes, the most interesting of which is a 5v5 competitive mode.

These Battlefield V datamines have been occurring periodically throughout recent weeks, but the post linked above that compiles them all in one spot gives the most organized, comprehensive look at what DICE might be planning for Battlefield V. There’s always the chance that some or many of the features listed there won’t actually be added, and there’s no way of knowing if or when they will if there are plans to include them, though it’s still interesting to see what might be in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amid weapons, vehicles, and other forms of equipment form the Allied and Axis forces in a list that’s plentiful enough to lead one to believe at least some of it will make an appearance in Battlefield V, the most notable part of the list pertains to the 5v5 mode that’s been datamined in the past. This mode would presumably feature different objective-based missions like capturing flags or defusing bombs and would consist of a more competitive style of gameplay. Several maps have been datamined so far, and there are even ranks within the mode that go from being unranked to diamond, the latter apparently being the highest tier.

Like any datamine, there’s always the chance what’s shown in the post may be changed before release, but the 5v5 mode is one that’s captured players’ interest. There are other modes to look forward to as well that are best read straight from the post that has all datamine sources included there.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!