Battlefield V Delayed, Release Date Confirmed With Heartfelt Message

Many FPS fans are excited to see all of the new features that Battlefield V has to offer but even the most hyped players can see that October is jam packed with AAA titles. It’s both the best and worst month for gaming with a lot of stiff competition. That’s why it’s more important than ever to get that launch day right and it’s because of that drive for perfection that EA has announced Battlefield V has a new release date set in November.

Originally supposed to be coming out in October up against Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the new date for the upcoming shooter is now set for November 20th. It’ll still make the holiday season – which is good – but they mentioned that there was still a little fine tuning that needed to be done.

In a recent blog post, the General Manager for DICE mentioned “Over the summer, we’ve had tens of thousands of players get their hands on the game during our Closed Alphas and at E3 and Gamescom – where we were honored to receive the awards for Best Multiplayer Game at both shows.

You have told us that you are seeing an increased focus on squad play come through, you are also feeling the difference in our revamped player movement and we are getting a lot of positive feedback for our improved weapons handling.”

The beta feedback was overwhelming and the team immediately went to work on fixes, improvements, and tweaks to beloved ideas. They also mentioned that those very same changes will be reflected in the Open Beta on September 6th.

The General Manager added, “We believe we have one of the best Battlefield games ever on our hands. A game that will deliver on an emotional journey through the return of unseen single player War Stories, a deep multiplayer experience, Battle Royale, along with our new live service, Tides of War – a journey across multiple theaters of WW2 and designed to keep our community together.”

As for the delay itself, “And that’s why we’re moving our launch date. We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War.

We know moving the launch date means that we all have to wait a little longer. But we’re going to take our time to make sure we get it right.”

As of right now, Battlefield V will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 20th!