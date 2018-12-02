EA DICE Explains How ‘Battlefield V’ Airlifts Work

EA DICE further detailed how Battlefield V’s Airlifts work after noticing some confusion within the community regarding the contents of the Airlifts and how they’ll be distributed.

Airlifts were revealed to be part of certain editions of Battlefield V and give players a customization item once received. The items aren’t randomized and every player will get the same customization items in the loot boxes, so they’re technically not loot boxes in the traditional sense of the phrase, but players didn’t know what was going to be included in them when they bought the Deluxe Edition of Battlefield V that promised early access to the game and 20 weekly items from Airlifts among other perks.

A better explanation of how Airlifts function is coming soon, but ahead of that blog post, Battlefield V global community manager Dan Mitre previewed some of what players can expect from Airlifts. Hoping to clear up some of the confusion ahead of the Airlift post, Mitre discussed what Airlifts are in general and told players what the distribution of customization items in their Airlifts will look like.

“We’ll have a detailed rundown on what everyone gets in their Airlifts coming out soon,” Mitre said in the tweet. “The 20 Airlifts consist of 2 emblems, 13 weapon part skins, 2 sidearm skins, and 1 uniform set.”

#Battlefield Airlifts… you’ve all been a bit confused with what they are, what they include, and when you get them. Here’s some information prior to a blog that we’re working on that will provide more detail on them. Thanks for being patient with us! pic.twitter.com/xp3FVpVqeS — Mitre – I got your revive… hang on! (@dan_mitre) November 30, 2018

When players will start getting these Airlift items depends on when the Deluxe Edition entitlement is added to their accounts, Mitre said. Completing the purchase of the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, upgrading to that edition, or redeeming a Deluxe Edition code are three ways players can get that entitlement with the Airlifts being distributed based on that timing.

“Upon logging into Battlefield V for the first time, you will notice you have received Shipments in your Armory,” Mitre said. “Depending on when you received your Deluxe Edition entitlement you may have more than one Shipment waiting for you. In other words, if you received Deluxe Edition entitlements 5 weeks prior to actually playing Battlefield V for the first time you’ll have 5 Shipments waiting for you. At that point, you will have 15 more Shipments to be delivered, once a week for 15 weeks.”

More information on Airlifts and a detailed rundown of what’s included in the array of customization items is scheduled to be released soon.