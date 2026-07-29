PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting Bonus Freebies in August 2026

PlayStation Plus subscribers at all tiers are getting some bonus freebies in the month of August 2026. Within the past day, PlayStation revealed that it would be adding Dying Light 2, Big Walk, and Signalis to PS Plus next month as its latest round of monthly free games. This lineup is perhaps one of the best seen so far in 2026, as it’s bolstered by a popular AAA title, an acclaimed indie horror game, and a day-one arrival on the service. And while there is already plenty to look forward to on PS Plus in August because of these games, PlayStation is looking to sweeten its latest offerings even further.

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Set to go live on August 6th, PlayStation will be releasing a bonus set of items for its upcoming game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls that will be exclusive to PS Plus members. This download will come with five PlayStation avatars based on characters in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls that happen to include Captain America, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Storm, and Doctor Doom. In addition, a series of 20 character poses for characters such as Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Peni Parker, Ms. Marvel, and more will come with this PlayStation Plus Pack. It hasn’t been said how long these items will remain available on the PS Store, but they should be downloadable well after August comes to a close.

It’s worth stressing that this offer is one that extends to all PlayStation Plus members across the Essential, Extra, and Premium levels. Oftentimes, PlayStation will lock certain benefits of PS Plus behind the higher tiers of the subscription service, but that won’t be the case with these Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls items.

In addition, even though half of the digital items that are included in this pack will only be available to those who end up buying Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, they’ll still be up for grabs to anyone who doesn’t own the game. This means that if you’re subscribed to PS Plus in any capacity, you should still grab this download for yourself once it becomes available. Doing so will allow you to immediately have some bonus in-game items for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls if you were to ever get the game at some point down the road. And for those who are still on PS4 and haven’t made the jump to PS5 just yet, this also holds true as well.

As for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls itself, the game is set to also launch on August 6th and will be coming to PS5 and PC platforms. For more on Marvel’s eagerly anticipated fighting game, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook in the days and weeks to come.