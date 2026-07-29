Attack on Titan Was a Major Inspiration Behind the Latest Game of the Year

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the biggest anime series ever created, and it achieved that through its compelling elements. The series excels on many fronts, from its narrative and characters to even the intricate details of its character designs. These qualities make the anime a masterpiece as a whole, and naturally, many other forms of entertainment have sought to follow its example. Now, in a recent revelation, its influence has extended to the gaming industry as news reveals that it even inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, last year’s Game of the Year.

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The news emerged from a recent event held by Epic Games and Sandfall Interactive in Yokohama, Japan, where the developers discussed the game’s development. Among the many questions asked was how anime inspired the game’s creation, directed at game director Guillaume Broche, who has publicly stated that he has been a Studio Ghibli fan since childhood. During the interview, he emphasized that one of the anime that inspired Expedition 33‘s story was Attack on Titan. The director loved the idea of a group of heroes fighting together while wearing unique outfits that became the series’ trademark, an inspiration he used for the Expedition party’s uniforms, which have now clearly become a trademark of the game as well.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Drew Many of Its Elements From Attack on Titan

'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' was inspired by 'Attack on Titan' according to the Director Guillaume Broche:



"I think one of the anime that inspired me for Expedition 33’s story was Attack on Titan. I really like the idea of a group of heroes fighting together, and I especially… pic.twitter.com/qbTrGMxWh4 — Anime Tokki (@AnimeTokki) July 28, 2026

The inspiration from Attack on Titan for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s story is clearly evident, as it features a group of people setting out on an expedition, discovering the threat beyond their nation, and figuring out how to fight back against it. The journey and the truths that follow are among the most shocking aspects of both stories, and parallels can be found in many characters from the two series. Reiner and Verso stand out as characters who have always known the full truth yet conceal their identities until the right moment. Another clear parallel lies in the protagonists, Maelle and Eren, who embark on a journey to uncover the truth and the monsters behind everything, only to realize that they have become, and have always been, what they feared the most.

In the end, both of them make choices for the sake of their beloved people, despite being viewed as monsters in the eyes of others. The parallels were always there, and with the director hoping to create the Expedition party’s uniforms as iconic as the Scout Regiment’s, that goal has indeed been achieved. This highlights that inspiration can come from anywhere, knowing no borders or categories. Attack on Titan has always been great, and it is exciting to see that it inspired arguably one of the biggest game releases of the past few years.

Perhaps, in the future, the game’s influence could also find its way into anime and achieve the same success as Clair Obscur through its epic nuances. But until then, it is heartwarming to see Attack on Titan, one of the biggest anime ever, inspiring Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, one of the biggest games ever, highlighting how masterpieces help create masterpieces when the right elements are embraced rather than simply copied.

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