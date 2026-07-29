4 Unexpected Games You Can Play on Your Phone in 2026 (That Didn’t Start as Mobile Games)

Despite smartphones being a staple in our lives, mobile gaming remains controversial. While some people love a mobile game, others feel the space is saturated with overly monetized cash grabs. But not every game that’s playable on your phone started out that way. I’ve seen a lot of popular games making the jump from a full PC and console release to a mobile port. When done well, this lets gamers take a beloved favorite on the go.

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Games that are designed first and foremost for mobile often have a different feel from your typical PC or console games. They’re often designed with a vertical display, for instance, and a gameplay loop that encourages daily check-ins. I would know, given that I spend most mornings doing my mobile game loop for Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pokemon Go, and Digimon Up. But this year has brought an unusually high number of full, standard games to mobile platforms. This lets gamers enjoy their favorite RPGs, management sims, and more while on the go. It’s not a bad trend for mobile gaming, as far as it goes. So, here are 4 unexpected games that recently released full mobile ports.

4) Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village

Courtesy of Natsume, Inc.

Farming sim enthusiasts are likely familiar with the handful of Harvest Moon games that released first as mobile titles. Harvest Moon: Seeds of Memories and Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home released as mobile-only titles in the beloved franchise in 2016 and 2024, respectively. However, publisher Natsume recently surprised fans by bringing some classic Nintendo 3DS games to mobile, as well. The games were ported to the modern Nintendo Switch just last year. Now, they’re also available as full mobile ports.

The Lost Valley released for the 3DS in 2014, with Skytree Village following in 2016. Now, both are available to play in full on iOS and Android devices. They are available as standalone purchases for $9.99 each, with no in-game ads or microtransactions. While they aren’t the first Harvest Moon games on mobile, these ports signify a new trend of bringing full PC and console games to your phone, rather than creating mobile-only releases in the franchise.

3) Tiny Bookshop

courtesy of Neoludic Games, Skystone Games, and 2P Games

This bookstore simulator first released for PC and Nintendo Switch back in August 2025. I had the pleasure of playing and reviewing Tiny Bookshop, which is a delightfully cozy bookish twist on shop management sims. I always say games like this feel especially at home on the Switch, due to its portability. There’s nothing quite like getting extra cozy with your handheld console and a good management sim. But even I didn’t imagine the game would get a full mobile port. And yet, that’s precisely what happened.

Tiny Bookshop released for iOS and Android earlier this month. It offers the full gameplay experience, with every feature included in the PC and console versions of the game. The UI is designed around a phone’s touchscreen, making it mobile-friendly while still offering the full game. It’s also a one-time purchase rather than free-to-play, which means no ads or microtransactions. You can grab this relaxing management sim for your phone for just $7.99. There’s even a free demo to try the first few days before you buy to make sure you like the game.

2) Discounty

Courtesy of Crinkle Cut Games and Snapbreak

Released in 2025, Discounty is part of the growing trend of spooky cozy games. On its surface, we’ve got a classic supermarket management game. But lurking beneath that is the ominous threat of something sinister in Blomkest. The game recently got a major update with even more content, but that’s not all. After a successful launch on PC and console, Discounty is one of a growing number of games to publish a full mobile port, too.

The full 20-odd-hour story is set to release on mobile later this year. Pre-registration for Google Play is already up, with iOS planned to arrive soon. The mobile version is optimized to play on your phone, but delivers the full, ad-free experience from the original game. For those who love a good story-driven management sim but don’t have a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, this is a great way to take the game on the go.

1) Dave the Diver

courtesy of MINTROCKET

Of every game on this list, Dave the Diver is the one I’m probably most surprised to see releasing a full mobile port. The game combines fishing action gameplay and restaurant management in a surprise formula that just works. It’s already available on PC and consoles, with plenty of DLC to enjoy in addition to the base game. But Mintrocket has also confirmed that Dave the Diver is coming to mobile with a full port. That means we’ll be able to dive into the Blue Hole and run Bancho Sushi entirely on the go.

The Dave the Diver mobile port will release for iOS and Android in August. It’s a complete port, featuring the original base game adapted to mobile. Players can download it for free to experience the game’s opening as a demo. Then, a one-time purchase unlocks the adventure RPG/management game in full. It’s yet another example of games putting out complete mobile versions of games originally designed for PC and console. Pre-registration is live now, with an expected release in August 2026.

What do you think about games releasing full mobile ports after launch like this? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!