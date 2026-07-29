NES Game Gets New Release 40 Years After Original Launch

An NES game that launched on the original Nintendo console 40 years ago is finally getting a new release this week on modern platforms. Following its arrival in 1985, a number of iconic NES games went on to arrive on the hardware in its first full year of availability. The most noteworthy games on this front happened to include Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania, Balloon Fight, and Kid Icarus, which arrived in various regions across the globe. Now, one of these titles from the early years of the NES happens to be making a comeback, but it’s likely not as well-known to many who grew up with the console.

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Set to arrive tomorrow on July 30th, Doraemon will be releasing across PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Developed by Hudson Soft, Doraemon is a video game adaptation of the anime of the same name that follows its titular character. Doraemon was hugely popular at the time in which the NES was released, making it a natural choice to be adapted into a video game. However, those in North America, Europe, and other territories likely never played Doraemon for themselves, as it was only ever exclusive to Japan and the Famicom (which is what the NES was called in the country). For it to now be getting a worldwide launch is a pretty big deal, and makes it more easily accessible than ever.

“This is an action game in which Doraemon goes on an adventure using various Secret Gadgets to search for Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo who have been sent to “Space”, “The Haunts of Evil”, and “Undersea” due to a problem with their time machine,” says the game’s description. “Once you defeat the bosses in each world and rescue all of them, a wonderful ending awaits you!”

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As for this new release of Doraemon, it happens to come from Hamster Corporation and is the latest title to join its Console Archives lineup. This program has seen a number of NES games from the past brought back on new platforms, a handful of which were also exclusive to Japan and the Famicom as well.

Doraemon includes a handful of new upgrades with this port that Hamster has incorporated into past Console Archives games. This time around, Doraemon has added customizable button layouts, a rapid-fire option, and new save points. In addition, new video filters have also been brought to Doraemon so that it better reflects its original appearance on CRT TVs when it was played on NES.

If you’re looking to pick up Doraemon for yourself, the game is going to retail for $7.99 across PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. Expectedly, it will also only be downloadable in a digital capacity, with no current plans to release physically.