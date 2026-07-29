New Monster Hunter Wilds Update Adds a Feature I’ve Wanted Since Release

The continuous improvements to Monster Hunter Wilds have helped transform the game into a much better experience for players since launch, with a variety of Title Updates refining existing features. New monsters, more difficult hunts, performance fixes, and gameplay tweaks have turned the game around over time, with the Ascendance expansion planning to add mountains of content soon. In preparation for this Iceborne or Sunbreak level update through Ascendance, a smaller patch has opened the door for players, removing odd restrictions for solo hunters.

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Many of the since launch have varied depending on new Title Update content or in-game events that took place. Thankfully, the quests with limited time periods, such as challenges against Arch Tempered monster variants, have been lifted due to fan feedback since the game’s release. More and more quests have become consistently accessible through past updates, allowing players to engage with them however and whenever they wish.

Monster Hunter Wilds’ Event & Challenge Quests Are No Longer Restricted To Only Online Play

Releasing in early August 2026, the latest update for Monster Hunter Wilds makes changes to the game’s performance with certain drivers, ensuring greater stability when running the title on PC. At the same time, the game has gotten a number of major system changes, including:

Save Data transfer support from the Prologue Demo

“Just What the Doctor Ordered” quest now a permanent addition instead of a limited-time event

Adjustments to the Quest Counter for better event display

All 25 available Event and Challenge quests now playable offline

The biggest part of this update is related to the last point, where Event and Challenge quests no longer demand an online connection to play. This includes some of the biggest quests in the game, such as “Special Assignment: Slay Gogmazios,” which always required pairing with online players to engage with. Oftentimes, failure in that quest could be partially due to a lack of coordination with online players, so this change gives players the option to take on a variety of events offline through solo play.

Almost every event is now available at the Quest Counter whether you’re offline or online, giving you the chance to go on hunts regardless if you’ve connected to a lobby/server. Challenge and Event quests typically provide unique hunt goals and special rewards if players meet certain conditions, meaning that you’d always find other hunters trying to pursue them at different points. By making these quests available offline, players who usually find it easier to grind for rewards alone have a better way to do so.

Players Who Missed Online Event Content Will Finally Be Able To Try Monster Hunter Wilds’ Biggest Hunts

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Several quests have been ones that players have missed due to their online-only status, especially ones tied to the higher difficulty monsters. For example, the challenge quest “Freedom of Solitude,” a personal favorite of mine, pits players against Arch-Tempered Arkveld, arguably one of the hardest monsters to defeat in the game. Originally, Monster Hunter Wilds only allowed players to fight this monster online through the somewhat restricted event tied to it, but after this patch, players can fight AT Arkveld offline, participating in a quest they would have otherwise never been able to try.

The fact that 25 of these events and challenges are now widely available for all types of players is a huge improvement, giving everyone the opportunity to go out on each hunt equally. With Ascendance on its way, this presents offline players with a way to complete all of the base game’s content before moving on to the expansion. The rewards, drops, and other benefits from an event or challenge hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds are still offered to solo players, including those who might want to play online to complete the game before Ascendance launches.

Solo play can sometimes be far faster than co-op online, as monsters have far larger health pools when you hunt them with other players. Monsters like AT Arkveld and Gogmazios are now creatures you can grind solo, which some players might due just to farm for rarer drops in a faster way than forced online play with others would allow. This helps some players get high-level gear or weapons crafted in preparation for the inevitable higher Ranks of monsters that will come to Ascendance, with the anticipated Master Rank already confirmed for the expansion.

Through solo play and offline quest availability, players have far better ways to get ready for the game’s next evolution. Additional UI/UX changes and bug fixes also make this update a beneficial one, making players like me hopeful for other good adjustments before Ascendance launches. When it comes to Monster Hunter Wilds, it has gone through many quality-of-life modifications, slowly but surely shaping it into the Monster Hunter experience players have wanted.

What do you think of the August 2026 patch for Monster Hunter Wilds? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!