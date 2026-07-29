Naruto The Card Game Reveals First Trailer

In the past, the anime world has been finding its way into some wild new media to gain more success. One of the biggest examples has been the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Godzilla receiving trading card games of their own. To the surprise of no anime fans, the time has finally arrived for Naruto and the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village to receive a trading card game of their own. On top of releasing the first trailer to hint at the cards’ 2027 release, a new trailer for the game breaks down how the game itself is played.

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To start, the Naruto Card Game focuses on a variety of different card categories to get fans into the action. These cards that make up each match include Leader Cards, Character Cards, Chakra Cards, and Summon Cards. While the original Naruto series is, obviously, featured in this upcoming game, the series will also include Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While the card game hasn’t confirmed whether it will eventually dip its toes into the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series that followed up Boruto’s first adventures. With this sequel series not receiving an anime adaptation as of yet, it might be some time before we see this chapter explored in the card game. You can check out the new trailers below.

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Naruto Lives

Shueisha

While the Naruto Card Game is set to arrive in the summer of next year, the anime adaptation is still nowhere to be found. This is in part due to Studio Pierrot, the long-time production house responsible for bringing Konoha to life, taking a far more seasonal approach to its anime. Most recently, Pierrot released the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s fourth and final season, looking to end the story of Ichigo’s fight against Yhwach. Later this year, Pierrot will return to the shonen world of magic known as Black Clover, looking to adapt the chapters that led toward the manga’s grand finale. As of the writing of this article, the production house hasn’t revealed when to expect Naruto to return, though many fans have their fingers crossed that it will be sooner rather than later.

Luckily, there are still new stories in this universe that are hitting the stands. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been following Naruto’s son in his teenage years. Thanks to some shinobi shenanigans, both enemies and allies alike are after Boruto, looking to put him down permanently. With creator Masashi Kishimoto working on this sequel series, Two Blue Vortex will make for a wild anime should it ever hit the small screen.

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