Battlefield V’s Progression System Revamped, How the Team Learned from Battlefront II’s Mistakes

DICE and Electronic Arts have gone all in on making sure that Battlefield V is the most immersive entry to date. With all new features, more customization than ever before, and a never-before-seen Battle Royale mode, the upcoming FPS will have a lot of fresh content for long-time fans to try out. But one of the biggest moves in the spirit of change is that of the game’s overall progression. In a recent investor’s call, DICE spoke about Battlefield V and how it learned from the missteps of the previous games from the team, including that of Star Wars Battlefront.

When Star Wars Battlefront II first launched, it was instantly met with negative feedback for its pay-to-win model and wonky progression system. Chief Financial Officer Blake Joregenson on the EA side mentioned that they took that feedback very seriously and applied it to other games under their umbrella, namely Battlefield V. Because of that, the upcoming FPS will house an all new progression system, one that was built from the ground up and was molded by fan feedback.

Just like with Battlefield I, the team is also committed for the long-haul and are making sure that there are content drops for the new FPS for a long time post-launch. With new events continuing to release for the current Battlefield game, it’s easy to see why the team would want to continue along in that same vein. It promotes player engagement and also makes the game itself worth that full $60 price tag.

Battlefield V promises to be the most immersive entry into the franchise to date, with more more inclusive customization than ever before, and thrilling new additions to the game such as Fortifications and Grand Operations. DICE is also going against the recent trend of ditching single-player, honoring player wishes for a continuation of the notorious storytelling they are known for within a historical time period many of didn’t experience.

DICE describes the game as, “War will never be the same. Enter mankind’s greatest conflict as Battlefield goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War II. Face intense all-out war and witness human drama set against global combat in epic, unexpected locations. This is Battlefield V. The richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

As far as the game itself goes, Battlefield V releases on October 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.