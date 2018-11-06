‘Battlefield V’ PS4 Trophies Revealed

It’s almost time for fans of the Battlefield franchise to jump back into another historical shooter experience. Ahead of the game’s full debut later this month, the PlayStation 4 trophies have been fully revealed ahead of schedule thanks to those who got their hands on the game early.
Battlefield V will have 22 trophies at launch with more added at a later time. Some are pretty straight forward, where others will require a little maneuvering. For those looking to Platinum, here’s what you need to know:
- Bronze
- Enemy Attrition
- In Multiplayer, get 10 kills in a round
- Last Man Standing
- In Multiplayer, have 3 squad members spawn on you
- Not On My Watch
- In Multiplayer, perform 10 squad revives
- Silver
- Call ’em in!
- In Multiplayer, as a squad leader call in 2 reinforcements in a round
- Combat Engineer
- In Multiplayer, build 10 fortifications in a round
- Eager Beaver
- Earn 150,000 score as a Player
- Fender Bender
- In Multiplayer, roadkill 5 enemies
- Grim Reaper
- In Multiplayer, kill 30 enemies
- Heads Down
- In Multiplayer, fully surprress 5 enemeies
- Hoist the Flag
- In Multiplayer, capture 10 flags in Frontlines
- Lovely
- Complete the Under No Flag War Story
- Off-hand
- In Multiplayer, kill 10 enemeies with a secondary weapon in a round
- Ou la Mort
- Complete Trailleur War Story
- Store fuglar fanga ingi flugor
- Complete Nordlys War Story
- Gold
- Death From Above
- In Multiplayer, destroy 5 manned stationary weapons with an Airplane
- Elite
- Earn 500,000 score as a Player
- Globetrotter
- Play a round of conquest in each of the launch maps
- Jack of All Trades
- Earn 100,000 score as an Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon
- Storyteller
- Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Medium
- Sins of the Fathers
- Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hardcore
- Veteran
- Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hard
- Platinum
- World War Two Hero
- Collect all other Battlefield V trophies
Just like previous entries in the franchise, Battlefield V trophies and achievements will require a blend of narrative and multiplayer play time. When the Battle Royale mode Firestorm releases next year, even more trophies will be added at that time!
For now, Battlefield V releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on November 20th, with Deluxe Edition owners getting a chance to play a whole week early!
