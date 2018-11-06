‘Battlefield V’ PS4 Trophies Revealed

It’s almost time for fans of the Battlefield franchise to jump back into another historical shooter experience. Ahead of the game’s full debut later this month, the PlayStation 4 trophies have been fully revealed ahead of schedule thanks to those who got their hands on the game early.

Battlefield V will have 22 trophies at launch with more added at a later time. Some are pretty straight forward, where others will require a little maneuvering. For those looking to Platinum, here’s what you need to know:

Bronze Enemy Attrition In Multiplayer, get 10 kills in a round Last Man Standing In Multiplayer, have 3 squad members spawn on you Not On My Watch In Multiplayer, perform 10 squad revives

Silver Call ’em in! In Multiplayer, as a squad leader call in 2 reinforcements in a round Combat Engineer In Multiplayer, build 10 fortifications in a round Eager Beaver Earn 150,000 score as a Player Fender Bender In Multiplayer, roadkill 5 enemies Grim Reaper In Multiplayer, kill 30 enemies Heads Down In Multiplayer, fully surprress 5 enemeies Hoist the Flag In Multiplayer, capture 10 flags in Frontlines Lovely Complete the Under No Flag War Story Off-hand In Multiplayer, kill 10 enemeies with a secondary weapon in a round Ou la Mort Complete Trailleur War Story Store fuglar fanga ingi flugor Complete Nordlys War Story

Gold Death From Above In Multiplayer, destroy 5 manned stationary weapons with an Airplane Elite Earn 500,000 score as a Player Globetrotter Play a round of conquest in each of the launch maps Jack of All Trades Earn 100,000 score as an Assault, Medic, Support, and Recon Storyteller Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Medium Sins of the Fathers Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hardcore Veteran Complete the War Stories Under No Flag, Nordlys, & Tirailleur on Hard

Platinum World War Two Hero Collect all other Battlefield V trophies



Just like previous entries in the franchise, Battlefield V trophies and achievements will require a blend of narrative and multiplayer play time. When the Battle Royale mode Firestorm releases next year, even more trophies will be added at that time!

For now, Battlefield V releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on November 20th, with Deluxe Edition owners getting a chance to play a whole week early!

