Fortnite Leak Teases More WWE Superstar Skins for WrestleMania

Fortnite just about broke the internet with the addition of Sabrina Carpenter, and now Epic’s hit franchise is evidently bringing two WrestleMania-level superstars to the roster. According to iFiremonkey, Fortnite is about to drop two new playable WWE Superstars into the game. Those Superstars are reportedly Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker, who will join the previous two WWE Superstar releases of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. The bundle will cost 2,800 V-Bucks for everything, though if you just want Rhodes or Undertaker you can just purchase them.

Cody Rhodes will include the full Rhodes outfit (1,500 V-Bucks), Nightmare Mantle Back Bling (300 V-Bucks), Cody’s Cutlass Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks), the WOOOAAHH! Emote (300 V-Bucks), and the American Nightmare Wrap (500 V-Bucks). The Undertaker will include the Undertaker outfit (1,500 V-Bucks), The Urn Back Bling (300 V-Bucks), Taker’s Shovel Pickaxe (800 V-Bucks), and the Urn’d Respect Emote (300 V-Bucks).

It will be interesting to see if the standard Cody outfit comes with the jacket or features an alternate look, which was the case for both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Becky and Bianca both came with a different version of their gear, and you could also keep or remove Becky’s jacket from one of those gears. The Undertaker could also benefit from having an alternate gear, and it wouldn’t take much either, as he’s worn several different versions of his traditional trench coat, hat, and all-black look.

The things that stand out the most are Undertaker’s Urn back bling and Rhodes’ Woooaahh emote, which is going to be a favorite of many…and yes, that includes me. It is also interesting how Rhodes features a wrap but there isn’t one for Undertaker. Hopefully, we’ll get an official look at both superstars in Fortnite tomorrow, which should be the case if the release is on Friday.

This is also perfect timing, as WWE is holding its biggest event of the year in WrestleMania 41. While Undertaker might not show up in the ring like he did at WrestleMania 40, but you never can rule an appearance out from The Deadman. Last year Undertaker was the one who took out The Rock to help Rhodes finally take down Roman Reigns, and it was ultimately a successful mission, with Rhodes becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.

This year Rhodes is facing a much different opponent, as he will main event WrestleMania Nigh 2 against none other than John Cena. Cena aligned with The Rock and betrayed Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, and over the past few weeks, they have been battling on the mic on Raw and SmackDown. That battle will finally culminate in the ring at WrestleMania, and you’ll be able to take at least part of the battle to Fortnite soon enough.

Are you excited for more WWE Superstars in Fortnite, and who should join the game next? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!