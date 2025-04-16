Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals Expansion – Release Date, Trainer’s Cards & Legendary Spotlights

The release of new Pokemon TCG expansions is typically an exciting time for tabletop players, but the newest Scarlet & Violet card lists have been particularly hyped thanks to the narratives driven by Trainer’s cards. After not being included in sets since the ’00s, the return of these cards has sparked curiosity among fans, with many interested in seeing how each character’s storyline will interact with the game. Destined Rivals fuels this fire with the return of Team Rocket’s cards. Cynthia, Ethan, and Arvan team up to fight against Giovanni, creating a fantastic card list to pull from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike Journey Together, the first English expansion to reintroduce Trainer’s cards, players will have a card list of over 200 to collect. The massive list will be available in standard ETBs, Pokemon Center ETBs, Booster Boxes, Booster Bundles, and single booster packs. Currently, all pre-order options are sold out on the Pokemon Center website, indicating that this expansion has already built considerable hype.

To help players prep for the release of Destined Rivals, here is everything to know about the set and its featured characters.

Cynthia calling on Garchomp in Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals

The Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals expansion will release on May 30, 2025, both online and at major retail stores.

Fans can find the sets at Target, Walmart, Kroger stores, GameStop, Barnes & Noble, and other major box stores.

How Many Cards Are In Destined Rivals?

There will be a total of 240 cards in the Destined Rivals expansion. They will include the following cards for players to collect:

85 Trainer’s Pokemon (45 being Team Rocket’s variants)

15 ex Pokemon

20 Trainer cards

45+ Special Illustration cards 23 Illustration Rare 11 Special Illustration Rare 6 Hyper Rare Gold-Etched



Who Are The Trainers Featured in Destined Rivals?

Get ready to choose your allegiance when Team Rocket returns in #PokemonTCG: #DestinedRivals 🚀



Will you join forces with Trainers like Cynthia, Ethan, and Arven or battle alongside Team Rocket this May 30, 2025? pic.twitter.com/fkWvUBzcrS — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) March 24, 2025

RELATED: Pokemon TCG to Release Must-Have Team Rocket Merch

An iconic villain is back in Destined Rivals, as Kanto’s Giovanni descends with Team Rocket to create problems. Giovanni was the first antagonist of the series and has returned to the story in video games and anime seasons regularly over the past three decades. Known for his powerful, Legendary partner Mewtwo, he is a favorite for many long-time fans of the series.

Here to fight back against Giovanni are Cynthia from Diamond and Pearl, Ethan from Gold and Silver, and Arvan from Scarlet and Violet. Of this crew, Cynthia is the standout favorite for Pokemon fans. Like Giovanni, she has repeatedly appeared in the anime and across multiple video games, lending a hand to the heroes when needed. She is the Champion of the Sinnoh region and is typically seen with her iconic Garchomp at her side.

Arvan is also an exciting addition to the Pokemon TCG’s Trainer’s selection. He has amassed a loyal following of fans thanks to his dedication to Mabosstiff and his tender personality. Poor Ethan is the odd man out here. While a favorite for old-school gamers, as a protagonist of Johto, he might not connect with younger audiences.

Will Jesse and James Be in Destined Rivals?

At this time, Jesse and James have not been confirmed as part of the Destined Rivals set.

According to information shared on PokeBeach about the set, there will be a Team Rocket’s Wobbuffet, which appears to be an easter egg for the beloved anime characters. Other than that, only generic Team Rocket grunts have been confirmed for the set.

Will There Be New Ace Spec Trainer Cards in Destined Rivals?

No, there are no planned Ace Spec cards for Destined Rivals. It is unclear if these cards will continue to be included as the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG era enters its late phase. This might be frustrating news for competitive players looking for new strategies.

Will There Be Mega Evolutions in Destined Rivals?

No, there will be no Mega Evolution debuts in the Destined Rivals expansion. Despite the reveal of Mega ex cards in February 2025, the new gimmick isn’t expected to arrive until later this year. This will overlap with the release of Pokemon Legends: ZA. It is likely the new mechanics will release similarly to Legends: Arceus during the Sword and Shield era, acting as a final phase for the TCG before Gen 10 is announced.

At this time, there have been few confirmed cards for the Pokemon TCG Destined Rivals expansion. This guide will update when official announcements for Trainer’s cards are offered.