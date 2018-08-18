Battlefield V Will Not Have Any Vehicle Customization At Launch

While Battlefield V’s battle-royale mode is the biggest omission at launch, the upcoming World War II shooter is also notably launching without a handful of more, standard, features, including no visual customization of vehicles and aircraft.

News of the feature omission comes way of a new update to the game’s official website where it notes that you can customize vehicles and aircraft in the game at launch, just not their looks.

According to DICE, vehicles can be upgraded to fit their playstyle, with options like greater firepower and improved durability. However, if you want to trick out your vehicle so that every solider on every battlefield knows that it is you coming, well you’re going to have to wait. For how long exactly, isn’t clear, as DICE doesn’t provide any details on when visual customization will come, only sometime “after launch.”

It also doesn’t say why the feature isn’t shipping with the game, though it presumably is because it is isn’t ready. Though, it’s not the most complicated feature, so why it wouldn’t be ready doesn’t make much sense. But there must be reasons!

Whatever the case, the feature’s omission surely isn’t going to be a selling point for anybody, but for a game releasing between the two biggest releases this year — Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 — it surely needs all the selling points it can get.

Battlefield V is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is currently poised to release later this year on October 19.

For more news and media on the game, click here. And for more information on it, here’s an official elevator pitch from EA itself.

“Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Take on physical, all-out multiplayer with your squad in modes like the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or witness human drama set against global combat in the single player War Stories. As you fight in epic, unexpected locations across the globe, enjoy the richest and most immersive Battlefield yet.”

Thanks, GamingBolt.