‘Battlefield V’ Tides of War Update Gets a New Release Date

The release of Battlefield V’s first Tides of War update called Chapter 1: Overture is back on with the content scheduled to roll out on Wednesday.

Chapter 1: Overture marks the first free expansion of Battlefield V with a new War Story and another multiplayer map, all of that content scheduled to be out by now had it not been delayed. EA DICE announced on Monday that a last-minute issue would be preventing the release of the first Tides of War update, but according to the most recent announcement from the developer, a new release date and time has already been planned.

“We’re proud to inform you that the Battlefield V Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture Update has been fully approved – all issues have been resolved and we’re ready to release!” EA DICE said on the Battlefield V forums.

The update will be downloadable starting on December 5th at 12 a.m. PT, EA DICE said. There’s scheduled downtime for 1 hour with the time that maintenance happens differing based on platforms, the full schedule for the downtime seen below:

PC – Wednesday, Dec 5th at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am UTC / 10am CET

PlayStation 4 – Wednesday, Dec 5th at 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UTC / 11am CET

Xbox One – Wednesday, Dec 5th at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am UTC / 12pm CET

EA DICE announced the delay of the next update the same day that Chapter 1: Overture’s trailer was released to preview the content included in the free update. That trailer, seen at the top, showed tons of tank-filled combat, but a tweet shared later in the day said the update would be delayed instead of releasing it as it was with the possibility of issues arising.

The team has discovered an issue with the #Battlefield Chapter 1: Overture update. Rather than create issues in the game, we’re holding the update for the time being. We don’t anticipate a long delay and we’ll be back with more news tomorrow or as soon as we have it. pic.twitter.com/bc6xlWPc8e — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) December 3, 2018

Battlefield V’s Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture update is now scheduled to be released early on December 5th. EA DICE will also be hosting an “Ask Me Almost Anything” session on the Battlefield V subreddit on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT where players can ask the developer questions about the content. The full patch notes for the update can be seen here to go over what’s included.