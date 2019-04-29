Battlefield V Update Will Improve Firestorm and Other Modes

Battlefield V’s next update is dropping soon, and with is comes a bunch of improvements and bug fixes pertaining to the game’s battle royale mode. The Firestorm changes are just part of the April 30th update though with Tuesday marking the release of the second and final update in the month. Full patch notes detailing everything that’s changing were shared on the game’s subreddit as well as through the Battlefield forums.

“This update contains improvements over a wide variety of features, such as tweaks to vehicles, soldiers, and weapons,” EA DICE said about the new update. “We’ve also improved Firestorm in several ways. Additionally, there are many other additions that will be enabled through the upcoming Tides of War missions.”

Full details on the update can be found through the patch notes above, but if you’re looking for the battle royale changes that show how the developer plans on improving the still newish game mode, you can find those listed below.

Firestorm

Improved the Victory screen.

Fixed an issue that was letting players leave and rejoin a game through their squads.

Players are now able to use weapons and gadgets while in the Schwimmwagen passenger seat if they entered it while being in water.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes make it look like a dead player was crawling or being still alive while prone.

Increased the number of armor plates that a soldier can carry from three to five.

Fixed a bug that would cause a weapon to be unintentionally fired after reviving someone.

Fixed a glitch that would enable players to bring a weapon from the lobby into the Firestorm match.

The danger ping time duration has been increased from 7 to 10 seconds.

The health of soldiers when in the man downed state has been increased from 200 to 300.

Rebalanced the amount of XP given to be more generous to make it fairer compared to the amount of XP given in other modes.

Players can now revive squad mates that died in vehicles.

Changed the color of the spotting flare radius circle on the mini-map so that players won’t confuse it with an objective area.

Battlefield V’s new update is scheduled to roll out for all platforms on April 30th.

