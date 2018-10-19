‘Battlefield 5’ Dev Discusses Balancing War Stories

Battlefield V

Earlier this week, the team at DICE revealed a new trailer for War Stories, the single player campaign that will cover the lives of various soldiers involved in the war, from both sides. And there’s a total balance with that, giving players a compelling reason to dive in, even if it’s not usually their forte. (You can see the trailer above in case you missed it.)

While speaking with Game Informer, design director Eric Holmes talked about how the team wanted to make sure that War Stories had a balance to it, with a narrative that drives home the fear of the war, but still with a tone that’s not entirely about dread. That’s not to say it’s a comedy by any means, though.

“So if it’s kind of a total offering, you want to make sure that, you know, let’s say this table represents everything and these four quadrants,” Holmes explained. “The darker this one is, maybe the other one that’s lighter needs to be lighter to pull the center of gravity around. The more closed maybe this one is, maybe the more open this one needs to be, because there’s an overall kind of sense of how we want to measure where it goes. And people cried at some of the stuff in Battlefield 1. They found it very emotionally powerful. And I know I definitely laughed at a bunch of the stuff in Battlefield 1, and I’ve watched a bunch of streamers that play it too and watch how they react, so that’s an interesting new world with Battlefield 1, getting to watch people play the game online.”

He continued, “We don’t want to be disrespectful to the people who fought the war. That is an absolute line for me. I think it’s about respecting the events, and then exploring what it would be like to fight there and then trying to find a way to realize that in a way which is compelling within that offering. So, for example, the most outrageous one in this game is definitely “Under No Flag,” and the reason that can be outrageous is the people who fought in the [Long Range Desert Group] and the SAS and the [Special Boat Service] were outrageous, and if you go and read up on those people, there’s amazing stories of these people doing incredible, daring feats.”

We’ll see how War Stories — and the rest of the game — come together when Battlefield V launches on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.