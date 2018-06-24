Battlefield V Weapon List Potentially Leaks

A list of every weapon, gadget, and vehicle to be included in Battlefield V at launch has supposedly leaked with staple picks like the MP40 and the M! Garand reportedly in the game.
The list comes from the Battlefield subreddit, an active and vocal part of the franchises’ community, and looks to be a believable list of armaments and tools for players to make use of. With the game taking place in World War II once again, many of the weapons on the list were to be expected in Battlefield V, but those within the game’s subreddit were still relieved to see the recognizable weapons like the ones mentioned above.
Reddit user silviahunter’s post linked out to a Blogspot site without a source provided, so many Battlefield fans were understandably skeptical about the potential leak. It is a World War II game after all, so many of the items on the list could be educated guesses based off of many other games that take place during the same time period, but that hasn’t stopped some from getting excited about their favorite weapons making an appearance once again.
From weapons to gadgets to the garage full of vehicles that players have at their disposal, here’s everything that’s supposedly going to be included in Battlefield V at launch.
Weapons:
- MP40 SMG
- MG42
- Ribeyrolles 1918
- Sten SMG
- Lee-Enfield sniper
- M1 Carbine
- SIG KE7 Light Machine Gun
- Walther P38
- Bren light machine gun
- Sturmgewehr 44
- Thompson SMG
- Lewis gun
- M1911
- Kar98k
- Erma Maschinenpistole
- Gewehr 43
- M1 Garand
- Mkb 44
- Combat Knife
- Katana
- Axe/Hatchet
- Cricket Bat
- Fairbairn Sykes
- Luger P08
- Flak 38 cannon
- PAK 40 anti tank gun
- V-1 flying bomb
- JB-2 rocket
Gadgets:
- Panzerschreck
- PIAT launcher
- Panzerfaust
- Spawn Beacon
- Grenade Gun Smoke
- Med Crate
- Anti-Tank Mine
- Flare Gun
- Throwing Knifes
- Garrotte
- Sticky Dynamite
- Ammo Pouch
- Syringe
- Spotting Scope
- Ammo Crate
- Med Pouch
Aircrafts:
- Messerschmitt Bf 109
- Spitfire
- de Havilland Mosquito
- Junkers Ju 87
- Douglas C-47 Skytrain
- Bristol Blenheim
- Fokker D.XXI
Ground Vehicles:
- Tiger 1 tank
- Churchill gun carrier
- Churchill tanks
- Hummel
- AVRE 290mm Spigot mortar
- T17 Staghound
- Kettenkraftrad
- Tiger tank
- Volkswagen Kübelwagen
- Kfz. 251 Sonderkraftfahrzeug 251
- Willys MB
- Opel Blitz truck
- Panzer IV tank
- Sturmtiger
If the list is true, it’s worth pointing out that the blog site says that this is everything the would-be leaker knows about “up until today,” so EA could have more in store that haven’t been revealed yet. If nothing else, you can expect more weapons and tools to show up in the future as Battlefield V rolls out its free updates and expansions.
Battlefield V is scheduled to release on October 11.