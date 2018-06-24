Battlefield V Weapon List Potentially Leaks

A list of every weapon, gadget, and vehicle to be included in Battlefield V at launch has supposedly leaked with staple picks like the MP40 and the M! Garand reportedly in the game.

The list comes from the Battlefield subreddit, an active and vocal part of the franchises’ community, and looks to be a believable list of armaments and tools for players to make use of. With the game taking place in World War II once again, many of the weapons on the list were to be expected in Battlefield V, but those within the game’s subreddit were still relieved to see the recognizable weapons like the ones mentioned above.

Reddit user silviahunter’s post linked out to a Blogspot site without a source provided, so many Battlefield fans were understandably skeptical about the potential leak. It is a World War II game after all, so many of the items on the list could be educated guesses based off of many other games that take place during the same time period, but that hasn’t stopped some from getting excited about their favorite weapons making an appearance once again.

From weapons to gadgets to the garage full of vehicles that players have at their disposal, here’s everything that’s supposedly going to be included in Battlefield V at launch.

Weapons:

MP40 SMG

MG42

Ribeyrolles 1918

Sten SMG

Lee-Enfield sniper

M1 Carbine

SIG KE7 Light Machine Gun

Walther P38

Bren light machine gun

Sturmgewehr 44

Thompson SMG

Lewis gun

M1911

Kar98k

Erma Maschinenpistole

Gewehr 43

M1 Garand

Mkb 44

Combat Knife

Katana

Axe/Hatchet

Cricket Bat

Fairbairn Sykes

Luger P08

Flak 38 cannon

PAK 40 anti tank gun

V-1 flying bomb

JB-2 rocket

Gadgets:

Panzerschreck

PIAT launcher

Panzerfaust

Spawn Beacon

Grenade Gun Smoke

Med Crate

Anti-Tank Mine

Flare Gun

Throwing Knifes

Garrotte

Sticky Dynamite

Ammo Pouch

Syringe

Spotting Scope

Ammo Crate

Med Pouch

Aircrafts:

Messerschmitt Bf 109

Spitfire

de Havilland Mosquito

Junkers Ju 87

Douglas C-47 Skytrain

Bristol Blenheim

Fokker D.XXI

Ground Vehicles:

Tiger 1 tank

Churchill gun carrier

Churchill tanks

Hummel

AVRE 290mm Spigot mortar

T17 Staghound

Kettenkraftrad

Tiger tank

Volkswagen Kübelwagen

Kfz. 251 Sonderkraftfahrzeug 251

Willys MB

Opel Blitz truck

Panzer IV tank

Sturmtiger

If the list is true, it’s worth pointing out that the blog site says that this is everything the would-be leaker knows about “up until today,” so EA could have more in store that haven’t been revealed yet. If nothing else, you can expect more weapons and tools to show up in the future as Battlefield V rolls out its free updates and expansions.

Battlefield V is scheduled to release on October 11.

