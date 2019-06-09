Battletoads Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Last E3, Microsoft announced a new Battletoads for Xbox One and PC. This E3, Microsoft revealed out first look at the game from DLaLa Studios, via a new gameplay trailer. Unfortunately, there was no word of a release date, but we do know it will hit sometime this year.

As you may know, after a spew of games in the 1990s, we haven’t seen the series since. In fact, we haven’t seen a new release from it since 1994, which was 25 years ago. In other words, it’s quite remarkable it’s making a coming back, but not a huge surprise given how much Xbox boss Phil Spencer cherishes the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spencer has been teasing a new game in the series from yesteryear basically since 2014, but it wasn’t until last year we actually heard anything concrete about a project in development. It’s improtant to note that the series’ original developer, Rare, is not on the project, though they may be acting as some type of creative consultant.

For those that don’t know: Battletoads stars three anthropomorphic toads named after skins conditions: Rash, Zitz, and Pimple. The series was created to rival Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but the series is loved by many and is a bit of a cult-classic. Like the Ninja Turtles, it even had a stint with animated TV, but it never got past the pilot stage.

As you will know, each game the ojective is to defeat the toads’ nemesis, the Dark Queen, who has an army of space mutants at her disposal. The original Battletoads games for the NES is best-known for its difficulty, though its follow-ups haven’t been as challenging.

Anyway, the series is far from the biggest, and it’s not going to be a system seller, but it’s good to see it back. For people who grew up in the 90s, this will probably be an easy purchase. It may have a frustrating place in their hearts, but it has a place nontheless.

When Battletoads releases it will boast three-player couch or online co-op, and 4K 2.5 graphics with hand-drawn art.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you excited to see Battletoads making a comeback?