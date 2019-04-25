Bayonetta 3 Likely Won’t Release For Nintendo Switch Until 2020

Today, Nintendo confirmed that the new Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion 3 will indeed hit the Nintendo Switch this year. As for Bayonetta 3, Nintendo is still rolling out the TBA for it, suggesting the new character action game won’t be hitting the Nintendo platform this year. As you may know, the follow up to Bayonetta 2 was announced back at The Game Awards in 2017. Since it was announced, Nintendo hasn’t really shown off or said anything about the game. And so when 2019 came around and this still hadn’t changed, it began to look doubtful the game would come this year, and now it looks even more doubtful.

Of course, Nintendo hasn’t official confirmed Bayonetta 3 won’t release for the Nintendo Switch this year. So, it’s still possible it will hit the system sometime later this year. But, at the moment, it looks unlikely. And if I was a betting man I’d say we won’t be seeing it until 2020. Hopefully, we will at least get a proper trailer at E3 this June though.

Last year, PlatinumGames’ Atsushi Inaba described the game as turning point for the series, and an opportunity to try new things. At the time, speaking through a translator, Inaba had the following to say about the game:

“Obviously when they announced that they were doing Bayonetta 3, they got an incredibly kind, supportive reactions about that title. Inaba-san himself is producing that. Obviously Kamiya-san is going to provide some feedback from the Bayonetta 1 angle, since he was the director on that. But for Inaba-san, Bayonetta 3 represents a turning point for the company in how they make games. And so Bayonetta 3, for taking a linear forward progression action game, they really want to do something new, add in new gimmicks, new ways to play the game, and then he walked it back a bit, and said, ‘Wait a second, I can’t even really talk about the job for us.’ So let’s pretend you didn’t hear that, because right now we don’t know, maybe it will be something different. However, for them, they see this as a key point to design the game because obviously Bayonetta 2 was a fantastic title, but they need to make sure this is leaps and bounds above that even.”

Bayonetta 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and only the Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated exclusive, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

