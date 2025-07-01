Marvel Rivals Giving 10 Free Skins to Many Players

Today, NetEase finally pulled back the curtain on Marvel Rivals Season 3. The new season, which begins on July 11th, is officially called The Abyss Awakens. After dropping the cinematic reveal trailer, the developer went into overdrive, sharing new details about upcoming changes to the superhero shooter. Among the news of balance updates, new characters, and more, NetEase shared a surprising new perk program for some Marvel Rivals players.

Along with the Season 3 trailer, NetEase dropped a new Dev Vision video about the next big Marvel Rivals update. At the beginning of the overview, the developer confirmed that new seasons will now arrive every 2 months, shortening the break between influxes of new in-game content.

The 16-minute video is packed with info, including details of the new Map, new team-up abilities, and more. NetEase also confirmed that Jean Gray/Phoenix is the first new addition during Season 3, while Blade will arrive in Season 3.5. Naturally, the new Team-Up abilities for the season will include one for Phoenix, who teams up with fellow X-Men hero Wolverine.

At this point, fans have come to expect these kinds of changes to the roster, maps, and team-up abilities with a seasonal update in Marvel Rivals. However, a new perk program that offers free trials of 10 different costumes each season is a big mix-up that only applies to a select group of players.

New Marvel Rivals College Student Perks Offer Free Costume Trials & MVPs to University Students

As part of a new College Student Perks program launching with Season 3, Marvel Rivals will offer special rewards to enrolled college students. Gamers will need to verify their student status using an email verification process. Once they do, they will get access to 10 free costume trials and MVPs. As of now, it’s not confirmed whether the free Marvel Rivals costumes will be new additions from the current season or older skins from prior updates.

The costumes will rotate on a seasonal basis, so it seems like the free costumes won’t be permanent additions to gamers’ collections. Even so, for college students on a tight budget, this is a fun opportunity to change up styles while playing the free superhero shooter.

Future foundation skins in marvel rivals

The email verification program is rolling out initially in the US and UK, with more regions to be added soon. NetEase will communicate updates as more regions are added via the official Marvel Rivals website. Students who have issues verifying enrollment using their email can reach out to NetEase support to get their institution added to the list.

For now, the free seasonal trial costumes and MVPs are the only perk included in the Marvel Rivals College Student Perks program. The trials will begin with Season 3 on July 11th, so gamers will be able to get a look at which trial costumes are on offer then.

Are you excited to see Marvel Rivals offering perks for college students who play the game? Which costumes do you most hope to get a free trial for? Let us know in the comments below!