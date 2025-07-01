Mortal Kombat 2 Trailer Is Coming Very Soon, Confirms Producer

The first trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 appears to be right around the corner. The Mortal Kombat franchise has been on the big screen a couple of times now, arguably most notably in the 90s with the now infamous live-action movie. It was one of the better video game adaptations prior to this new boom of game to movie/TV translations, even helping popularize the now infamous techno Mortal Kombat theme song which was initially made for the home versions of the first game. A full two decades later, the series will make a grand return to the big screen later this year with Mortal Kombat 2, a sequel to the 2021 film.

Mortal Kombat was released day and date on HBO Max, but was still released in theaters as well. Part of the reason for this was because of the pandemic and theaters were still navigating their way back to normalcy. Although not a huge box office hit, the movie performed strongly for pandemic times and was a hit on HBO Max. It wasn’t long before news of a sequel hit the internet and after a bunch of production hurdles, Mortal Kombat 2 is finally releasing this year. The movie finished shooting in early 2024, so fans have been hungry for a first look at the film and it appears we are about to get it.

Mortal Kombat 2‘s First Trailer Will Arrive This Month

Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner teased on Twitter that “there will be blood” before the end of the month which seems to be a tease for the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer. On top of that, a fan asked more directly about when we can expect the trailer and he reaffirmed before the end of the month. It seems likely the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer could debut at San Diego Comic-Con, which begins on July 24th and runs through the 27th. This would give it a pretty grand stage to debut on and would likely attract a lot of eyes.

Before the end of this month, there will be blood… — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) July 1, 2025

We don’t know a ton about the new movie, but Mortal Kombat 2 will feature the likes of Johnny Cage along with other fighters who were missing from the first film. Of course, a big critique of the first movie was that it didn’t have anything to do with the titular tournament at all, so the sequel will prominently feature that aspect. It is also expected to be the second film of a trilogy, with the third movie taking place post-Mortal Kombat tournament. We’ll likely have a better sense of what to expect from the movie by the end of the month once we get to see the trailer.

There is quite a bit of hype around Mortal Kombat 2 as the first movie had strong bones in terms of its fights, but fans wanted something that was a bit closer to the story of the games. It seems like there was a lot of care in listening to the fans, especially after seeing how successful a lot of other video game adaptations have been, so hopefully Mortal Kombat 2 will be a much better sequel.

Mortal Kombat 2 hits theaters on October 24th, 2025.