‘Bayonetta’ Creator Teases Crossover With ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

With Mortal Kombat 11 just a couple of months away from launch, fans of the fighting franchise are having fun guessing which combatants will be returning, which ones will be new, and maybe some that aren’t part of the series. That said, Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya recently teased a possible crossover that would land the shapeshifting witch in NetherRealm Studios’ upcoming title.

Taking to Twitter, all Kamiya had to do was simply mention the two franchises, and speculation took off from there.

Mortal Kombat × Bayonetta — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) February 19, 2019

This, of course, is no guarantee that we’ll see Bayonetta in Mortal Kombat 11, but it does make fans wonder what is possibly on the way. After all, with PlatinumGames bringing ports for the first two Bayonetta games to Nintendo Switch as well as the upcoming third installment, there is potential for some exclusive DLC to bring more interest to the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 11.

Additionally, Bayonetta is certainly ready for combat, especially since she has appeared in two Super Smash Bros. titles, including 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that we could see Bayonetta in the upcoming title, but as it is with all speculation, keep the salt handy.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Here’s more on the upcoming game:

What do you think about the possibility of Bayonetta being featured in Mortal Kombat 11? Do you believe if it does happen, it will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!