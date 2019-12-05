Bayonetta Remaster Leaked, Release Date Revealed

It would appear that developer PlatinumGames and publisher Sega aren’t simply content with putting out a remaster of the shooter video game Vanquish as a listing for a remaster of Bayonetta has also surfaced online. Bayonetta, if you’re not familiar, is a frenetic, stylish, witchy shooter itself with a cult following. To make things even better, there appears to also be a bundled pack of the two remastered games together.

More specifically, a listing for a 4K remaster of Bayonetta as well as the Vanquish and Bayonetta bundle have cropped up over in Microsoft’s digital storefront. Both titles released in 2010, and the bundle is being touted as a special 10th anniversary thing. Given the timing, it’s likely that the announcement of the three — the two standalone games and the bundle — was intended for the upcoming The Game Awards on December 12th.

“Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the cult classic, original action-adventure game,” Microsoft’s listing for the Xbox One version of Bayonetta reads. “The tantalizing Umbra Witch rises from the depths after half a millenium in slumber with no recollection of her mysterious past. Immediately thrust into battle, she must vanquish her countless enemies to piece together the truth.”

“Commemorate the 10th anniversary of PlatinumGames’ two most celebrated titles with the Bayonetta & Vanquish remastered dual-pack,” the bundle’s listing reads in part. “4K graphics available at 60fps on Xbox One X.”

What do you think about the leaked Bayonetta and Vanquish remasters? Are you excited to check them out when they release early next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Should the store listing prove correct, Bayonetta should release as a 4K remaster for Xbox One on February 18, 2020. Given that both games previously released on other platforms, there’s a good chance that happens again here, but there’s currently no details given that it’s not even been officially announced that they exist at all. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Bayonetta franchise right here.