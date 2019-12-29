The Witcher’s Best Song Has Found Its Way Into Beat Saber

If you’re somehow not already aware, one of the more lauded aspects of Netflix’s The Witcher, which recently released its eight-episode first season on the streaming platform, is its music. More specifically, the song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from the series, as performed by Jaskier (Joey Batey) has taken on something of a life all its own. Given its popularity, it only makes sense that the song has already made it into the likes of Beat Saber.

Beat Saber is a virtual reality rhythm video game that basically tasks players with slicing through beats or notes as they fly towards them. The actual gameplay can get rather complicated with a variety of different beats requiring certain slashes, the speed varying, and more obstacles. Someone’s already come up with a track that brings “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from the hit show to the popular VR game! You can check it out in action below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Netflix’s The Witcher? Would you play this Beat Saber level? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.

[H/T Reddit]