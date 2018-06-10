Lightsaber-Powered Beat Saber Game Coming To PlayStation VR

It’s been a sensation on the VR front for a few weeks now; and finally, PlayStation VR owners will be able to slice and dice things to the rhythm of a funky music beat. With Star Wars style lightsabers.

The Czech development team Hyperbolic Games has confirmed that Beat Saber will make its way to Sony’s virtual reality headset sometime this year. A release date hasn’t been given yet but it doesn’t look like it’s too far off. As far as pricing, it’s likely to be $19.99, like the Steam version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game is all about slicing your way through objects that come flying your way to the tune of several beats. The catch, however, is instead of tapping them, you’ll slice them in half using a pair of lightsaber-style weapons. It actually adds an addiction level to the game that just can’t be beat.

A gameplay snippet has been released to give players an idea of what to expect from the PlayStation VR version. It appears to be from the PC version, but don’t be surprised if the console version is similar.

Here’s the full features list in case you need a breakdown:

Beat Saber is a unique VR rhythm game where your goal is to slash the beats (represented by small cubes) as they are coming at you. Every beat indicates which saber you need to use and also the direction you need to match. All the music is composed to perfectly fit the hand made levels. Our goal is to make players almost dance while cutting the cubes and avoiding obstacles. Each cut is strongly supported by great sound and visual effects to emphasize the rhythm.

Features

Unique gameplay with a great feel – Beat Saber combines the satisfying feeling of cutting with emergent perception of rhythm.

Handcrafted levels & music – All the basic levels and music in the game will be handcrafted to emphasise the music rhythm. The results are incomparable to similar games with generated content.

Game accessibility – Anyone can understand basic game principles and play the game in just a few seconds.

We can’t wait to carve our way through stuff.