Beat Saber Finally Adds Multiplayer on PlayStation VR

It has been a long time coming, but developer Beat Games has finally brought multiplayer to Beat Saber on the PlayStation VR platform today. While this feature is something that came to Oculus and PC VR headsets roughly a year ago, the feature has long been held back from the version associated with PlayStation. Luckily, that has now changed thanks to a free new update that has now rolled out.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, Beat Games broke down what Beat Saber players can now expect from the game’s multiplayer component. “Challenge your friends or random opponents from all around the world and compete together playing your favorite songs in private or public matches with up to 5 people together. Choose songs from any of our OSTs, other free, base-game songs or slash the beats from our music packs brought to you by international chart-topping artists,” Beat Games said of the mode. In addition to being able to play with friends, one of the big aspects of Beat Saber in multiplayer is that you will have to create your own avatar to represent you in-game.

To go along with all of these aspects, Beat Games is also bringing a number of improvements to Beat Saber’s multiplayer aspect that have previously come to other platforms. Specifically, this will include the ability to use custom colors, multiplayer badges, and a fancy results screen which shows how the multiplayer match turned out.

Last but not least, Beat Games also announced that it would be added a brand new song to Beat Saber today as well. This song is Halloween-themed and is entitled Spooky Beat by Jaroslav Beck. While this song is rolling out alongside the multiplayer update, it can obviously be played either in solo mode or in competition against other players.

Are you someone that has been patiently been waiting to see multiplayer come to Beat Saber on PlayStation VR? And will this prompt you to return to the game once again?