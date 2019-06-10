Beat Saber Gets an Imagine Dragons Music Pack

Beat Games has just announced its biggest Beat Saber collaboration to date with the reveal that music from Imagine Dragons is now available as DLC. Available for all platforms where the virtual reality game is supported, the Imagine Dragons Music Pack includes 10 different songs including some of the band’s biggest hits like “Radioactive” and “Natural.” The pack can be bought by itself or you can pick out the songs individually if there’s only certain ones that you’re interested in, and if you’ve never played Beat Saber before and are now quite interested, there’s also a bundle that includes both the game and the pack.

The Imagine Dragons Music Pack was unveiled by Beat Games on Monday when the studio announced the pack amid all the rest of the E3 buzz. With the pack now out, you can find it through online storefronts like PlayStation’s and the Oculus market. The full list of songs that are included in the pack can be found below.

“Get Beat Saber together with the Imagine Dragons Music Pack and experience the music of this world renowned pop&rock band on a whole new level,” a preview of the new Music Pack reads. “Imagine Dragons Music Pack contains hits like ‘Radioactive’,’Thunder’, and ‘Believer’. Get ready to feel the rhythm of one of the most famous bands alive!”

“Bad Liar”

“Believer”

“Digital”

“It’s Time”

“Machine”

“Natural”

“Radioactive”

“Thunder”

“Warriors”

“Whatever It Takes”

Beat Games’ trailer above gives a preview of the new Music Pack, but just as its done with past Beat Saber reveals, there’s also another video that’s been shared which shows one song being completed. You can find that one below that shows someone playing “Believer” from the pack.

Imagine Dragons is the latest group to be featured in Beat Saber, but it’s also the biggest one so far. A previous Music Pack called Monstercat Music Pack Vol. 1 refreshed the Beat Saber library by adding 10 new songs from different artists. Beat Games has also collaborated with Riot Games and League of Legends in the past to add the POP/STARS K-Pop song as part of a free update.

Beat Saber and its Music Packs including the latest Imagine Dragons release is available for VR platforms like the PlayStation 4 and Oculus devices.