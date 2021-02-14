The Legend of Zelda Cartoon With Beavis and Butt-Head Voices Is a Triumph

As it turns out, The Legend of Zelda animated cartoon from the late 1980s redone with the voices from Beavis and Butt-Head makes for a shockingly enjoyable watch. Video editor Khalid Shahin, who has done a number of popular animation edits over the years, recently coupled the two together flawlessly, and the result, "The Legend of Beavis," is a triumph.

The video, which you can watch in full above, uses the animation from The Legend of Zelda cartoon with lip-syncing and character masking largely done by Shahin's sister to various clips of Beavis and Butt-Head doing... well, Beavis and Butt-Head things. Beavis portrays our hero, Link, while Butt-Head voices King Harkinian and Zelda herself appears to be the same voice straight from the original cartoon. But combined together in such a clever way, it makes it feel as if Beavis and Butt-Head are somehow playing a Zelda video game.

The Legend of Beavis https://t.co/y2tpq7r74W Spent a lot of time making this one. pic.twitter.com/NYQTSR96ST — Khalid Shahin (@KhalidSMShahin) February 6, 2021

As for the Zelda franchise itself, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for the Nintendo Switch is the latest canonical entry, but as for mainline video games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the latest. A sequel has been announced, though official information on what that looks like or includes remains sparse. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Legend of Zelda franchise right here.

[H/T The A.V. Club]