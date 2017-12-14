Behind The Scenes Look At ‘The Inpatient’, The Until Dawn Prequel

Until Dawn was a horror title with an interesting twist and a campy feel – the perfect blend of satirical-like trope play and a good scare. The upcoming prequel to the interesting tale, the PS4 VR exclusive The Inpatient, is set to clarify a few of the interesting questions that arose in Until Dawn. In an effort to dig even deeper into the elaborate narrative, the developers over at Supermassive Games just released a new video to show what went into the intricate care of getting the story right.

“See some exclusive new footage from The Inpatient and learn more about how we place you in this unsettling world,” boasts the new video as it goes into detail about what it took to bring this story to life. It’s easy to see the passion that went into this game, and if it’s anything like its predecessor – it will be an incredibly enjoyable ride.

We got our hands on a demo earlier this year, and in the growing list of VR titles – this was easily one of the most impressive. The psychological elements were brought once again to the table, and will not disappoint fans of the first game at all. It’s the horror game that true fans deserve, and it was interesting to see what exactly went down at the Blackwood Sanatorium all those years ago.

For more about the game:

“With deep immersion that places YOU in the game, you take on the role of an amnesiac inpatient who must find out who you are and why you are in the Sanatorium. With a branching narrative, and different endings; every choice you make can drastically affect the way the game plays out.

Choices and consequences are integral to the gameplay. Your life (and the lives of those around you), are dramatically affected by the decisions you make. The story isn’t just about scares; you’ll discover a rich backstory and uncover a conspiracy. Vivid flashback memories that you discover throughout the game are key to understanding why you are in the Sanatorium.

This game puts YOU in the shoes of the main character. Thanks to the inclusion of voice control, gender choice, and a fully realized body model – when you look down you see your legs, arms, and hands – it feels like YOU are in the Sanatorium.”

The Inpatient is set to release on January 23rd exclusively for the PlayStation 4.