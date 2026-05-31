5 Best Warhammer: 40,000 Video Games Ever Made

The sci-fi universe of Warhammer: 40,000 is truly hard to capture outside the many layers of the tabletop wargame, but many games have adapted this dense and grim setting well. From tactical experiences similar to the original game to action-packed shooters and RPGs, many Warhammer games are revered by long-time fans looking for playable adventures in the setting outside the complexities of collecting an army of tabletop minis. The best video games set within Warhammer‘s world are instantly recognizable, with a variety of features that help immerse players into its distinct and brutal atmosphere.

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There is truly no limit to what game genres Warhammer has tried, but most follow a similar principle. Warhammer: 40k video games tend to follow at least one faction of the Warhammer universe, whether its humans and their many Space Marine Chapters or the lovable and fierce Orks any their warmongering ways. With Amazon planning a Warhammer 40k TV show and new Warhammer games actively in development, the franchise shows no signs of stopping, likely evolving further in video games as it retains a huge audience.

5. Boltgun (2023)

Although not one of the biggest Warhammer 40k games ever made, Boltgun is perhaps the most unique, reflecting nostalgic FPS experiences similar to the iconic Doom. Old-fasioned sprite work creates a wealth of references to Warhammer‘s lore, from the enemies you face to the environments you explore. This game is simply a blast to go through, as you have a lot of modern FPS systems translated into a Warhammer vibe, with a deep understanding of the sci-fi setting’s lore at every turn.

This game is full of fun details that Warhammer fans will appreciate, from taunt dialogue matching the Inquisitor character you play as to how enemies are extremely accurate to their source material. The art work of Boltgun is gorgeous, with every action you and your foes take feeling heavy and meticulous for an immersive experience. With plenty of challenge too, this Warhammer game is almost like a 90s arcade classic, using a retro touch that helps it stand out from other adaptations.

4. Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War 2 (2009)

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The first Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War game is a revolutionary RTS, standing alongside the likes of Starcraft due to how it reduced the complexity behind some of the genre’s legacy mechanics. Its sequel, Dawn of War 2, took this approach even further, establishing concepts that would be a blueprint for “modern” RTS titles to come. The first game, despite being simplified, was full of RTS micro-management behind base building, unit recruitment, and upgrade systems that almost felt too much like the tabletop game. In contrast, Dawn of War 2 skips this long prelude and gets straight into the action.

Smaller armies lead to much deeper customization and specializations with your units, moving away from RTS madness and into squad-based tactical gameplay. This shift might not have been for everyone, but the change made in Dawn of War 2 would go on to inspire a variety of other team-based tactical games, such as the beloved XCOM series that began in 2012. With Dawn of War 4 continuing this series with a new release in 2026, the legacy of this series truly took off with its first game and highly praised sequel.

3. Warhammer 40k: Darktide (2022)

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is one of the best co-op multiplayer games to come out in recent years, with the Warhammer aesthetic the cherry-on-top of solid run and gun gameplay. Much like the Left for Dead series, Darktide has you pair up with up to four players to defeat overwhelming waves of enemies, using special weapons and abilities to have your squad survive. Every character you can play in this game has specialized builds tied to parts of Warhammer lore, creating detailed loadouts with engaging mechanics at every step.

The level design of Darktide is stellar too, creating massive sci-fi cities that feel cramped to fight in against hordes of enemies. Each character has their own quirks in this game, making each feel different to embody and optimize as your squad tries to complete missions. For example, the Psyker class has to draw power from The Warp, but risks instant death the more they tap into the Immaterium. Every character has complex build trees that look straight out of an RPG, giving this game nearly endless replayability alongside excellent multiplayer FPS action.

2. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (2024)

The third-person action of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is leaps and bounds above its predecessor, delivering a co-op experience that is still evolving in 2026. This game has you and your three player squad completing a variety of missions with many different goals, facing down tons of enemies from across the Warhammer universe in the process. Space Marine 2 is almost built off many Warhammer simulation games made before it, crafting perhaps the most polished experience in the sci-fi setting ever.

The Operations and campaign of Space Marine 2 both tell fantastic stories set in Warhammer‘s world, with plenty of references die-hard fans will pick up on. However, the true draw of this game comes from its nearly endless customization, both in character gameplay builds and cosmetics. You can create your own custom Space Marine in this game, using aesthetics from nearly every Chapter of that Warhammer faction. Much like Darktide, every class in Space Marine 2 has complex builds and loadouts for you to test, making each mission a place where you can experiment with new approaches.

Solid PvP modes and additional free content updates have helped refine Space Marine 2 as almost the definitive Warhammer experience in recent years. Not only is this game perfect for teaming up with a couple of friends, it also has great progression systems that incentivize replaying missions to master them. The combat of this game is addicting, with both long-range and melee combat combining with class-specific abilities to give each fight satisfying impact. With new weapons, cosmetics, and even classes still coming out today, this is likely the best Warhammer game to be playing right now.

1. Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader (2023)

With Baldur’s Gate 3 coming out in 2023, it was easy to miss Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader‘s approach to the revitalized CRPG genre. This isometric title starts off with a custom character all your own, as they recruit a variety of characters from across the galaxy into an unstoppable team. Party building in this game is impossibly deep, with RPG systems embedded into nearly every action you take. Every character has a backstory, leading to rich side quests that will have you invested and picking favorites to refine in your party until the credits roll.

The battles in Rogue Trader take place both in space and on strange planets, with tons of technical and tactical decisions to be made to keep your crew alive. Battlefields can be manipulated, weapons sound perfect, and even small mini-games will have you agonizing over small trade decisions that could have serious consequences later. This game is truly packed with Warhammer content, with every inch of the world, characters, and story resembling a true understanding of the lore that makes players fall in love with the sci-fi universe to being with.

Although the graphics aren’t as polished as something like Space Marine 2, Rogue Trader‘s detailed management features and RPG framework craft a game that feels like it could be an equally compelling title to the original tabletop experience. This alone makes Rogue Trader one of, if not the, best Warhammer: 40,000 game in circulation right now, at least for fans who want the most authentic translation of Warhammer‘s setting as possible.

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