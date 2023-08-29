Ben Affleck Reveals His Valorant Main

Ben Affleck is super into Valorant, much to the surprise of many. Valorant is one of the biggest games on the planet, leveraging a free-to-play model that allows anyone with a capable enough computer the opportunity to get in on the action. It's more akin to something like Counter-Strike than it is Call of Duty, requiring stronger reaction times and more precise aiming. Players who can quickly snap to an opponent's head will always have the upper hand on those who are only quick enough to shoot at their opponent's body. It's a game that requires a high degree of skill which can turn a lot of people off, but one Hollywood star apparently digs it a lot.

Batman actor Ben Affleck attended the Valorant Champions tournament this past weekend with his son and while many might assume it's for his kid, Affleck seems to know the ins and outs of the game himself. Speaking in an interview at the tournament, Affleck stated that he mains KAY/O as well as Raze, noting that he's a "little promiscuous" with who he mains sometimes. A lot of fans noted how wild it would be to be playing Valorant and getting creamed by Batman, unknowingly. It's all fairly similar to Ben Affleck's Batman director, Zack Snyder, revealing that he plays a lot of Fortnite at Gamescom last week. Perhaps the scene of Ben Affleck's character in Gone Girl playing Battlefield 3 wasn't a difficult thing to pull off for the actor.

Batman maining KAY/O in Valorant was not as surprising as knowing that Ben Affleck plays Valorant ngl pic.twitter.com/HeRVm3nKI4 — Zentreon 🐉 (@Zentreonthehero) August 27, 2023

Whether or not Ben Affleck plays anything besides Valorant is unknown. If he's actively playing a game like that, however, it must mean he has some skill and a great deal of patience which would likely lend itself well to other games. Maybe Affleck will be pressed more about his gaming habits in future interviews and be able to shine a light on what other titles he's into.

Is Valorant Coming to Consoles?

Valorant is heavily expected to come to consoles in the future. There have been job listings at Riot specifically mentioning console versions of Valorant. Some fans hoped we'd get an announcement this summer at one of the big gaming events, but it didn't happen. Given how beloved the game is, it wouldn't be surprising to see Riot try to bring it to more people. However, it will be difficult to put console players in the same matchmaking pool as mouse and keyboard players given they have a major upper hand in a game with such precision.

Will Ben Affleck Play Batman Again?

As of right now, it seems like Ben Affleck is hanging up the cape and cowl. His outing in The Flash appeared to be his last, though at one point it was expected to set up future crossover events that could see him return. However, the DC universe is now rebooting and casting a new Batman. Perhaps there's a multiverse story that will bring him back in the future similar to Michael Keaton, but it likely wouldn't happen for quite a long time.