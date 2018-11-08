Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Deals Including Huge Game Discounts

Even though we’re still a couple of weeks out until Black Friday begins, Best Buy decided to get a jump on the proceedings by showcasing all the deals that will be available for it. And, man, are there going to be a lot of games on sale.

The ad, which can be found here, features deals on both game releases and system bundles, in case you need that special someone some hardware. And the ad also confirms a few Black Friday packages that will be available, including a $299 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch system and that previously leaked $199 Spider-Man PlayStation 4 1TB Slim bundle, which is a steal in its own right.

On top of that, Best Buy will also offer the Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V bundle for $429.99, along with a $199 Minecraft Creators bundle Xbox One S system and a $79.99 Super Mario Maker 2DS bundle.

As for the game deals, we’ve broken down the best ones below, though there are tons included in the ad. We’re pretty sure you can find something for your loved ones, as well as yourself:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, WWE 2K19 and More

NBA 2K19- $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Limited Edition- $29.99

FIFA 19- $29.99

Madden NFL 19- $29.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider- $29.99

Lego DC Super Villains- $29.99

Forza Horizon 4- $29.99

WWE 2K19 Day One Edition- $29.99

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Era- $29.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle- $19.99

Far Cry 5- $19.99

Detroit: Become Human- $19.99

Rocket League: Ultimate Edition- $19.99

Monster Hunter World- $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins- $19.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition- $19.99

MLB the Show 18 Standard Edition- $19.99

Xbox One controllers- $39.99

Sony DualShock 4 controllers- $39.99

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription- $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- $44.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- $39.99

Kirby Star Allies- $39.99

Namco Museum Arcade Pac- $19.99

Bayonetta 2- $39.99

Wheel of Fortune + Jeopardy- $19.99

Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition- $19.99

Valkyria Chronicles 4- $39.99

Payday 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Super Bomberman R- $19.99

Soul Calibur VI- $34.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Edition- $34.99

Sushi Striker- $34.99

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch)- $34.99

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Switch)- $34.99

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker (Switch)- $29.99

F1 2018- $29.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019- $29.99

Hello Neighbor (Switch)- $29.99

Naruto Shinobi Striker- $29.99

Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot and More

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition- $29.99

Overcooked 2- $29.99

Vampyr- $29.99

Overwatch: Legendary Edition- $29.99

NHL 19- $29.99

God of War- $24.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy- $24.99

Hasbro Game Night Collection (Switch)- $24.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2- $24.99

Just Dance 2019- $24.99

Call of Duty: WWII Gold Edition- $24.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection- $24.99

Carnival Games (Switch)- $24.99

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition- $24.99

UFC 3- $24.99

Sea of Thieves- $24.99

The Crew 2- $19.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $19.99

The Sims 4- $19.99

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition- $19.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection- $19.99

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection- $19.99

Lego The Incredibles- $19.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered- $14.99

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds- $14.99

L.A. Noire- $14.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $14.99

State of Decay 2- $14.99

Watch Dogs 2- $14.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection- $19.99

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3DS- $14.99

Animal Crossing: New Leaf- $14.99

Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One)- $9.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered- $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront II- $7.99

So there you have it. Be sure to check out the ad to get full details on when the games will become available!

