Best Buy Black Friday Ad Revealed, Historic Low Prices on Games and Consoles

The motherload has arrived. Best Buy has unleashed its Black Friday ad, and as you can imagine, the price-match masters are not going to be left behind by the likes of Kohls or Target! There are several pages in the ad for your consideration, with standout deals on each page. Get your big red markers out, because it’s time to do some circling!

The opening banner has several of the highlighted deals we’ll be focusing on below. If you’re in the market for a new console, Best Buy is leaning more in favor of Sony fans. The newer model PlayStation 4 can be had with a 1TB hard drive for only $199.99, while the Xbox One S is going for $230. You do get an extra Xbox One controller with that purchase, though, and a free copy of Madden 18. On the down side, you get half the storage, as it’s a 500GB console.

These $25 Games Are Incredible

There are so many brand new games, great games, on sale for over half-off right now. For $25 you cannot miss Nier Automata on PS4. The Evil Within 2 is also one of the best horror games we’ve seen since the Silent Hill heyday on PS2. Grand Theft Auto V is also a library staple that will offer you years of gaming goodness (especially with Grand Theft Auto Online).

Best Buy Black Friday PlayStation Highlights

Planning on picking up that new PS4, or just looking for some sweet new games to play on your system! Best Buy will have a ton of best-sellers on offer for historically low prices. Don’t forget to pick up an extra controller, since the PS4 Slim on offer only comes with one!

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB – $199.99

Destiny 2 – $29.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $29.99

Wolfenstein 2 – $24.99

Injustice 2 – $19.99

Nier Automata – $24.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $39.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $24.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $14.99

Uncharted Collection – $14.99

Ratchet & Clank – $14.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – $14.99

For Honor – $14.99

Horizon Zero Dawn – $19.99

Uncharted The Lost Legacy – $19.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $19.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $19.99

Resident Evil 7 – $19.99

NBA Live 18 – $24.99

The Sims 4 – $34.99

DualShock 4 Controller – $39.99

Best Buy Black Friday Xbox Highlights

Several of the game deals that we found on PS4 are also valid on Xbox, so don’t miss out on a cheap Call of Duty: WWII, or Grand Theft Auto V. Since the console itself will be coming with an extra controller for free, it may behoove you to check out the multiplayer games.

Here’s a sampling of what you can expect on that busy Thursday:

Xbox One S 500GB With Controller and Madden 18 – $239.99

Halo 5 – $14.99

Forza Motorsport 7 – $24.99

Injustice 2 – $19.99

Wolfenstein II – $24.99

The Evil Within 2 – $24.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $24.99

For Honor – $14.99

Mafia 3 – $14.99

DOOM – $14.99

Red Dead Redemption (360) – $9.99

Xbox Live Gold Three Month Subscription – $9.99

Xbox One Controller – $39.99

Best Buy Black Friday Nintendo Highlights

Nintendo deals are the rarest of all! Nintendo games and Nintendo hardware tend to hold their value more than games or hardware from any other company, so it’s rare to see big dips on these, even around the holiday season.

Best Buy will be featuring several big discounts for Nintendo Switch and 3DS games this year. Check ’em out!

Nintendo Switch Console, Neon and Grey – In Stock at $299.99

Super Mario Odyssey – $59.99 (comes with collectible coins)

Nintendo 2DS + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – $79.99

Pokemon Omega Ruby – $19.99

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game – $19.99

Disgaea 5 Complete Standard Edition – $19.99

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $19.99

Minecraft: Story Mode – $14.99

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon – $14.99

Animal Crossing New Leaf – $14.99

Puyo Puyo Tetris – $29.99

FIFA 18 – $29.99

Fire Emblem Echoes – $29.99

LEGO Worlds – $19.99

