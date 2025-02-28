7 Cozy Game Demos Not to Miss During Steam Next Fest

For many gamers, Steam Next Fest is an exciting opportunity to fill up wishlists with new and upcoming releases. This February 2025 Steam Next Fest features an impressive (and overwhelming) 2,000+ game demos for players to check out from February 24th to March 3rd. The list is long, and it can be tricky to figure out where to spend your gaming time.

That’s where this roundup of the best cozy game demos you can’t miss during Steam Next Fest comes in. I played a ton of these games to help you decide which ones to focus on this time around.

Book Bound

A typical day in the life of a pixel bookseller in book bound

Full Release Date: March 6th

Book lovers, rejoice! This upcoming cozy pixel art game lets you live the dream of running your own bookstore, minus the real-life financial commitment. The demo takes you through the basic mechanics of the game, including stocking the shelves, decorating your store, and gaining customer attention through an advertisement mini-game.

The gameplay loop here is relatively simple and straightforward, but that’s part of the fun. You’ll keep your shelves stocked, help customers find the right books, and keep the checkout running while making change for every purchase. It’s a must-try cozy demo for anyone who loves books. With the full release of Book Bound just a few days after Steam Next Fest, now’s a great time to decide if it’s going on the wishlist.

Tailside

Making espresso in the tailside demo

Full Release Date: 2025 (Exact Date TBA)

I’ve had my eyes on this cozy coffee shop sim for a while and was thrilled to see the developer put out a brand-new demo for Steam Next Fest this February. In Tailside, you play as a cute little critter running a coffee shop for other cute little critters. It’s pixel art, with the usual cozy staples of unlocking new recipes, keeping things tidy, and decorating your cafe.

The demo is relatively short, but it gives a good overview of the game mechanics and playstyle. You’ll learn to make three different coffee drinks and meet some of the characters, while also getting a start at decorating the cafe. For gamers who enjoy a cozy, not-too-stressful restaurant management sim, Tailside is a demo you won’t want to miss.

Out And About

Getting started in the out and about demo

Full Release Date: TBA

This beautiful, 3D cozy game is all about learning to forage various plants in the wild. You’ll customize your avatar, then jump into a world full of wild plants and fungi to gather. Though the game cautions you to double-check its wisdom, you will learn a great deal about various wild plants and their uses as medicine and food.

The graphics are immersive, letting you take a close look at every plant you identify and gather. There’s also a nice sustainability angle, where you must be careful not to gather too much from each plant. After gathering up useful plants, you’ll put them to use in herbal remedies and tasty recipes, for a slightly different angle on the cozy gameplay loop. Out and About is definitely a must-play demo for plant lovers and cozy gamers alike.

Animal Spa

Pixel animals at the animal spa

Full Release: 2025 (Exact Date TBA)

Idle games aren’t for everyone, but if you’re looking for a new idle game or want to try out the genre, the Animal Spa demo is worth a go. As the name implies, this cozy idler puts you in the role of running a spa for animals. You’ll place saunas, set the temperature, and keep the amenities up to snuff as adorable pixel critters come to visit for a little rest and relaxation.

There’s not too much to the gameplay yet, but there are different animals and tools to unlock, plus plenty of decorating. Like any good idle game, it’s a light touch to keep up with the game, with plenty of just enjoying the cozy vibes so you can focus on other tasks. The demo is a great preview to help you decide if this is the idle game for you.

Monsterest

Going into business in Monsterest

Full Release Date: TBA

I’m a sucker for an innkeeping game, especially if it has a unique premise. In Monsterest, you find yourself trapped in the world of monsters. The only way to escape is to help run a cozy inn for local monsters. It’s got pixel graphics, cute monsters, and the staples every cozy game needs – resource gathering, crafting, decorating, fishing, cooking, and making friends with your guests.

The demo takes you through the early part of the game, giving you an overview of the basic gameplay loop. You’ll meet a few monster friends, check in some guests, and upgrade your inn. Though the exact release date for Monsterest hasn’t been confirmed, this is one demo to keep on your radar if you love innkeeping with a twist.

Sugardew Island

Your farm won’t start this organized in sugardew island

Full Release Date: March 7th

Many cozy gamers have had their eyes on Sugardew Island for a while as a potential competitor for Harvest Moon. This Steam Next Fest, players have a chance to check out the game with a pretty lengthy demo. Given how soon the game comes out, this is a great chance to see if it’s going to be for you ahead of the full release. Sugardew Island is a farming sim with a shopkeeping twist, perfect for fans of management games or people looking for a farming sim that’s not pixel art.

The Sugardew Island demo gives you a good feel for the game. You’ll be able to customize your character, start farming, and unlock the first few islands to meet new animal friends. And of course, you’ll get a feel for the shopkeeping element as well, stocking your shelves and trying to convince customers to buy your wares. If this cozy game has been on your watch list, be sure to give the demo a try during Steam Next Fest.

Little Library

The titular Little Library

Full Release Date: 2025 (Exact Date TBA)

If you thought Book Bound sounded good, you’re going to want to check out Little Library as well. This is a slightly more involved bookish cozy game where you move to a small town to run its library. You’ll be tasked with befriending the locals, turning the library into a community cornerstone, and running day-to-day operations. Oh and because this is a cozy game, the local restaurant decided you might as well help with some farming on the side, while you’re at it.

The demo for Little Library has a few snags, but it’s still worth checking out because this game looks super promising overall. Even though I ran into an infinite returned books glitch while playing, I very much enjoyed my time with Little Library. The demo gives a great idea of the gameplay flow, and I love how the game tests your real bookish knowledge with patron requests and reshelving mechanics. This is a cozy game to keep an eye on, especially for book lovers.

Are you planning to check out any of these cozy game demos during Steam Next Fest? Let us know in the comments below!