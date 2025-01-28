2 Cozy Nintendo 3DS Games Are Making a Comeback on the Nintendo Switch

While we might be hearing more about the Nintendo Switch 2 nowadays, don’t think that the Switch is not bringing some heavy hitters onto its console. Over the years, we’ve seen remasters and remakes making their way to the beloved Nintendo system, with some titles like Luigi’s Mansion 2-HD, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, and Metroid Prime Remastered hitting the shelves. When it comes to bringing back previous Nintendo system games, the company has done a good job at keeping their franchises still kicking within the gaming ecosystem. However, two 3DS titles from a notable farm simulation role-playing series will be making their long-awaited debut on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

A social media post from Harvest Moon publishers Natsume Inc. announced that they will bring together two previously released Nintendo 3DS titles, Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, into a singular bundle. Along with the two titles, the games will include all DLC released, which will provide fans of the series with even more nostalgia this summer. The Harvest Moon titles will be optimized for the Nintendo Switch, which will mark the return of the series since 2023’s Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos. While some might still be raising crops within the current generation of Harvest Moon games, many can be seen doing the same activities within the world of Stardew Valley, which was directly inspired by the series.

Two Harvest Moon 3DS Titles Make Their Way to Nintendo Switch This Summer

The Harvest Moon series has been a staple within the farming simulation genre, having inspired the acclaimed title Stardew Valley.

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley was released in 2014, which marked the first game to be developed by Tabot, Inc. within the North American territory. This installment lets players customize their lifestyle to their taste, ranging from small tasks such as planting crops and raising animals to larger opportunities like customizing the land, unlocking the full potential of the seven Harvest Sprites, or raising a family of your own. The game leaves it up to the players to return all four seasons to the valley with the help of the villagers, the Harvest Goddess, and even the King of the Underworld.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village launched on Nintendo 3DS in 2016. Following a similar design as Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley, this installment brings us to the land known as the Oasis of the Harvest Goddess. The lush green land of Skytree Village has now become arid and desolate, leaving it up to the player to revive the seven Skytrees to bring life back to the once thriving environment. The game features more crops and flowers as well as DLC including cosmetic items and two additional characters.

Both of the sandbox titles received moderate reviews from critics and fans, with many noting that the Harvest Moon premise is still there, but didn’t nail the bar that was set by previous installments. These games are still thriving within the farming simulation genre and will harvest the attention of those who want to experience the well-known franchise or those who miss the nostalgia of the older generation of console games.

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley/Harvest Moon: Skytree Village launches on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2025.