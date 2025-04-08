10 Horror Games to Play While Waiting for Silent Hill f

The release date for Silent Hill f has yet to be revealed, and it’s possible that you could be waiting for a while before getting your hands on it. Luckily, there’s an abundance of horror games that are currently available to fill in your free time as you wait. Since it looks like Silent Hill f will put its focus on atmosphere, mystery, and building a bone-chilling story, games that lean heavily into one or more of those elements would be a great choice to help build your hype for what could be the beginning of the next era of Silent Hill.

It feels like there’s always a new horror game being released, but only a few of them are able to stick out in this oversaturated genre. From hidden gems to big-name titles and forgotten classics, you have plenty of options for horror content that can fill your free time until Silent Hill f is finally released.

Crow Country

Crow Country is a relatively short game, but it recreates the feeling of classic horror titles. It has the look of PlayStation 1 games with a story that has you investigating an amusement park that closed and its owner that vanished. Of course, that means the park is filled with secrets for you to uncover. While it might be different from what Silent Hill f will include, Crow Country is perfect to try as you wait, and you don’t need to worry about committing a lot of time towards playing through it.

P.T.

If you can play it, P.T. is perfect for hyping yourself up for a horror game. The problem is that it’s not easy to play, as you basically need a PlayStation 4 that downloaded it and kept it on the system when it was originally available. P.T. was the reveal for Silent Hills, but the game ended up being canceled before it released too much information about its content. Still, P.T. alone was horrifying and filled with puzzles that tested your sanity, so even just watching a playthrough of it is enough to ignite excitement for Silent Hill f. P.T. proves that you don’t need a large area for your setting, as it takes place in a looping hallway that forces you to pay attention to how the smallest details change if you want to beat the game.

Detention

It’s lighter on action compared to other survival horror games, but Detention goes heavy on atmosphere and psychological horror, which makes it a great game choice if you like the nightmare world of Silent Hill. Additionally, the environment could have similar vibes to Silent Hill f based on the small amount we’ve seen in trailers.

Stuck in a remote high school, you have to survive being trapped with monsters and unravel the dark history of this cursed location. The layers of trauma and tragedy with a blend of supernatural enemies is reminiscent of Silent Hill, but Detention proves itself as a beautiful, yet morbid, experience.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 and its DLC are part of the Remedy universe, but it’s a great choice for Silent Hill players to try. Naturally, the story and setting are quite different, but you have an emphasis on story and the ability to shift between realities, which are both elements you expect in a Silent Hill title, too.

Alan Wake returns after he vanished 10 years ago, and he brings with him his ability to rewrite reality by writing stories. However, he’s being chased by evil, and using his power to shift reality through writing means that other people get sucked into his twisting story.

Scrutinized

Scrutinized is a bit different from the rest of this list, but it tests your survival skills and makes you use your observational abilities to their max. You work in criminal justice and use reports and evidence to try arresting criminals, but you also have to stay alive as killers attempt to attack you in your home. If you think this seems similar to Welcome to the Game, then you’re right, as the same studio is behind both. While frustrating, it’s an interesting take on investigating, as you have to pay attention to every little detail and deal with the constant feeling that somebody is out to get you.

At Dead of Night

Similar to Alan Wake 2, At Dead of Night combines gameplay with live-action moments that leave you unsettled. You play as Maya, who’s trapped in a hotel run by a killer, and he’s already tied up your friends and locked them in their rooms. Now, as their last hope, you need to not only avoid the killer, but also discover his secret in order to save yourself and your friends. The blend of designs makes it feel like a movie at times, but it also includes a bit of ghost hunting as remnants of the past lend you a hand at unraveling the mysteries of this hotel.

Faith: The Unholy Trinity

Faith: The Unholy Trinity puts you in the role of a young priest who comes face-to-face with evils that include demons and cultists. You have to survive as your own faith is shaken by the events you witness.

The pixel style used adds to the horror, and it’s often more expressive—and grotesque—than you expect to see through pixels. Inspired by the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, this is a journey that’s easy to resonate with, as losing faith in something that you once strongly believed in isn’t exclusive to religion.

Indika

Similar to Faith: The Unholy Trinity, Indika is another title that focuses on a character questioning her faith, which is a theme that you can see in Silent Hill games, too. Indika is heavy on story content and uses a lot of puzzles in its gameplay, meaning that it’s lighter on elements like action.

You play as a nun with an unusual companion guiding you. In this journey of self-discovery, you’re led by the devil, and the result feels like it’s a mix of tragedy and comedy in the best way. This is an unusual game that’s worth trying at least once.

Silent Hill 2 (2024)

The remake of Silent Hill 2 more than did justice to the original, and it also has themes that you see described in the information for Silent Hill f, making it the perfect option to play while waiting for the latter’s release. You play as James, who is returning to Silent Hill because his late wife loved the town. He’s dealing with the grief of her death, which was preceded by a period of frustration for both of them as they came to terms with her illness and the reality that it would kill her. However, James is an unreliable narrator, and that makes his journey that much more interesting. If you need an introduction to the series before Silent Hill f comes out, this is the game you want to play.

Fatal Frame 2

It’s a bit difficult to find a copy of Fatal Frame 2 to play now, but it’s hard to deny that the trailers for Silent Hill f have a similar vibe to the Fatal Frame series. You have a lot of red used in the environment, which is set in a small Japanese village, and your main character is a girl facing the evil in the area, possibly by herself. The difference is that Fatal Frame only gives you a camera as a tool to fight back, as you need to capture spirits on film to remove them from the area. Fatal Frame 2 is one of the best horror games of all time, and the similar setting and design make it the best choice to hype yourself up for Silent Hill f as you wait for it to be released.

Horror is a genre that includes such a variety of subgenres that it can be difficult to find games to play, despite the oversaturation that the genre often sees. However, that also means there’s unlimited potential to find new gems at any time, since it seems like there are always new releases or hidden gems picking up steam. If you look at the description and design of Silent Hill f, then this list could have at least one title sharing some elements that you want to check out in the meantime.