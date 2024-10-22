Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Update Released With Patch Notes

Remedy Entertainment has released a major new update for Alan Wake 2 alongside letting loose the game’s final expansion, The Lake House. Since releasing roughly one year ago, Remedy has continued to support Alan Wake 2 with frequent patches and two pieces of DLC. The first expansion, Night Springs, launched a few months back and was quite well-received by players. Now, with The Lake House having arrived, Remedy has brought about a number of other additions that all players can access whether they’ve bought the latest DLC or not.

Available to download now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, update version 1.2.2 for Alan Wake 2 has been dubbed the “Anniversary Update” and primarily brings The Lake House to the game. Beyond this, though, Remedy has added new gameplay features that include infinite ammo, infinite health, and gyro aiming support for the PS5. Additionally, this patch also adds graphical support for the upcoming PS5 Pro. Per usual, there are a slew of bugs that have also been fixed with this patch to further improve the game for players who may have been running into various issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Alan Wake 2 update by reading onward.

Global

Added new Gameplay Assist functions under the Options / Gameplay menu including: Infinite Ammo Infinite Batteries Immortality Several options to change holds into taps (Gamepad) Sticks swap (Gamepad) Alternative input for Quick turn And more

(Deluxe Edition) added the Classic Alan Wake Outfit for our writer. Also known as the Layered One.

Improvements

Finetuned Flashlight Boost’s usability. Shooting should now feel better while boosting. Then again, we have worked on this game for so long that we don’t know anymore.

Words of Power are now easier to unlock as they accept a wider angle from the flashlight. This should help especially with that one Word of Power in the Oceanview hotel

Resources from all containers are now easier to pick up (no more strange camera movements to grab stuff)

[PS5] Added support for PlayStation 5 Pro. More details here.

Added support for PlayStation 5 Pro. More details here. [PS5][PC] Added Optional Support for Motion Sensor (Gyro) controls while using a DualSense Controller (so that one person on Reddit who kept asking for this, hope you enjoy!)

Added Optional Support for Motion Sensor (Gyro) controls while using a DualSense Controller (so that one person on Reddit who kept asking for this, hope you enjoy!) [PS5][PC] Refined and additional haptics. Haptics will now trigger when using throwables and healing Items (reminder: we should have had healing items like in Final Fight. Apples. Chickens).

Refined and additional haptics. Haptics will now trigger when using throwables and healing Items (reminder: we should have had healing items like in Final Fight. Apples. Chickens). [XBox Series S] Increased internal render resolution from 1280 x 720 to 1505 x 847.

Fixes